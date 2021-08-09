Sinn Féin defends tribute to hunger striker who was convicted of manslaughter

Thomas McElwee died 40 years ago after 62 days on hunger strike. He was convicted of the manslaughter of 26-year-old Yvonne Dunlop
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education and TD for Cork South Central Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire: 'Commemorating has a number of purposes, it does offer, obviously, consolation and support for families where they are still alive. It allows us to reflect on the past and not necessarily in a triumphant way but to consider all of the different contexts and narratives that are there.'  File picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mon, 09 Aug, 2021
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

A Sinn Féin TD has defended the party's tribute to an IRA hunger striker who was convicted of the manslaughter of a woman.

Thomas McElwee died 40 years ago after 62 days on hunger strike, having been arrested when a bomb he was transporting exploded. He was later convicted of the murder of 26-year-old shop owner Yvonne Dunlop, who was burned alive when her shop was firebombed. Mr McElwee's conviction was later downgraded to manslaughter.

A Sinn Féin tribute video tweeted on Sunday paid tribute to Mr McElwee, calling him "good-natured" and "brave", prompting criticism from other politicians. Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll McNeill said the party "continues to glorify and commemorate murder instead of apologising to victims".

Speaking at Leinster House on Monday, the party's education correspondent Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said Ms Dunlop deserves to be commemorated.

“It is certainly our view that all victims of conflict need to be treated equally, need to be given equal respect and that would apply to Yvonne Dunlop.”

The Cork South-Central TD said commemorations of the Troubles were carried out for a number of reasons.

“Commemorating has a number of purposes, it does offer, obviously, consolation and support for families where they are still alive. It allows us to reflect on the past and not necessarily in a triumphant way but to consider all of the different contexts and narratives that are there.

“It does, at times, have political elements as well and offers an opportunity for discussion.

We believe that every victim of the conflict, their relatives, their friends, their former comrades have a right to commemorate and to remember them but that applies equally to everyone who died in the conflict.

“Tom McElwee died on hunger strike 40 years ago, the hunger strike was a very significant event in Irish history."

The video and Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill's tribute to Mr McElwee attracted the criticism of Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie.

