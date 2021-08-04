Katherine Zappone defends 50-person function attended by Tánaiste prior to UN appointment

Katherine Zappone has defended a private outdoor function she hosted with some 50 friends and former colleagues including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar two weeks ago.

The function at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin was held six days before Ms Zappone was controversially appointed to the €15,000-a-year Special Envoy job without an open competition.

Under current Fáilte Ireland guidelines, organised events, whether indoor or outdoor, are not permitted unless they are weddings or “non-social meetings, training and educational programmes considered essential to the operation of a business".

In a statement to RTÉ News, Ms Zappone said: "Please contact the Merrion Hotel for their statement regarding compliance with government covid-19 restrictions and guidelines for my private event.

"Prior to organizing the event I enquired, and was assured by the Merrion Hotel, that the event would be in compliance with government covid-19 restrictions and guidelines."

Some 50 friends and former colleagues attended Zappone's private function at Merrion Hotel

In a statement, the Merrion Hotel said government regulations at the time of the event allowed for outdoor events "of up to 200 people, and the definition of that includes social events."

Around 50 guests were seated separately at tables of six in the Merrion Hotel’s Garden Terrace, according to the Irish Independent.

It is understood the Tánaiste contacted the Hotel to check whether the event was in line with the Government’s guidelines for the hospitality sector prior to attending the event.

Chief executive of the Restaurants' Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins said the organisation will be seeking clarification regarding outdoor gatherings within hospitality venues following today's reports.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín said the Tánaiste's behaviour is a "jaw dropping mix of hypocrisy and cronyism."

“Right now not all partners are allowed to attend births and key maternity appointments with mothers. Children around the country are being denied First Holy Communions and Confirmations. Funerals and weddings remain restricted.

“Yet the Táiniste Leo Varadkar sees fit to attend a social event with 50 guests organised by Katherine Zappone before his Government gifts her a plum job."

Deputy Tóibín said there is a "clear precedent here."

"Phill Hogan and Dara Calleary both fell on their swords when they broke Covid guidelines. Indeed the Táiniste himself was not shy in telling Hogan that he had to go.

"After the leaking of a confidential report to a friend, if the Táiniste refuses the same fate for himself that he dictated to Hogan, Calleary and the FG Senators, it will prove that the rules don’t apply to him”.

Katherine Zappone hosted 50 people at a function in the Merrion Hotel, including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Fine Gael TD for Cork North Central, Colm Burke, said he's "not sure" where there would have been a breach of guidelines with such an event.

"My understanding is that it was an outdoor event and Leo Varadkar checked with the hotel [that the event was in line with Government guidelines]."

However, Sinn Féin Matt Carthy said he doesn't see how the "circumstances, the rationale or the excuses provided change in much ways from what happened in the Clifden Hotel twelve months ago."

Yesterday, the Irish Examiner reported that Mr Carthy has written to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) requesting it examine the financial implications of the appointment of Ms Zappone as UN special envoy.

It is understood that under the terms of her appointment, Ms Zappone is entitled to:

A salary for up to a maximum of 60 days a year worth €15,000;

International travel and hotel stays paid for by the taxpayer;

Access to a secretary