Workers set for return to offices in September - Ryan 

Eamon Ryan says he expects people to return to offices by September.

The Minister for Transport says the government will monitor the spread of the Delta variant over the summer, however believes Ireland is in a good position.

"The sixth of August is the next meeting and then we have regular meetings right through the summer period, then full cabinet then comes back later in August and that's a timeframe that I expect we'll be able to start setting out here is the further reopening process," he said.

"I think it's important, part of the health picture of this, as we've said right away through is also our mental health, and also, the health of our society, the importance you get when you are able to come back into the office, I think it is an important part of their health.

"It won't be everyone back on the first of September, but I think we do need to start planning for that.

"It will be done probably on a hybrid basis, a staged basis and yes, I think that return to work is also part of this."

Vaccines

Mr Ryan hailed Ireland's vaccination rollout, saying "we have to recognise that those vaccination targets that we have been meeting are phenomenal.

"We have incredible story as a country in terms of how we have actually pulled ahead now, for most of the first part of this year we were looking at the UK and US ahead of us, and we're about to pass on the UK in terms of level of vaccination, and that does give us strength, that gives us the ability to do further reopenings.

“What's next has to be the return to work and to college, we need real-life return. We also need the return of creative industries, they've been the worst hit, music, arts, entertainment. Not immediately, but we will start planning now, in the coming weeks to see how those other industries that they too can start planning a return.

“It's important that we continue what has worked, that we've done it in a staged, step by step basis, we don't reverse, we do it in a way so if we open something up, we're not going to have new restrictions and therefore coming back - better to do it in a planned way.

“The next couple of weeks will still be tight, we do have to be careful.”