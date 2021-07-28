Stephen Donnelly: Children should get Covid vaccine to protect others

The health minister has confirmed that 12 to 15-year-olds with underlying health conditions will be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccines, as the rollout programme begins to focus on children.

Stephen Donnelly said the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) gave the advice to vaccinate younger teenagers on Monday after "a huge amount of consideration".

Mr Donnelly stressed there is “absolutely no suggestion” that children who are not vaccinated cannot return to school.

Ireland had a high level of take-up of vaccines, he added, pointing out that in the first 90 minutes of the opening of the portal to register 16 to 17-year-olds, there had been 10,000 registrations.

There are around 269,000 people in the 12 to 15 age group, who will have the option to be vaccinated in the large-scale vaccine centres.

There will also be a role for GPs in the vaccine process, Mr Donnelly said.

"The biggest priority for me has been 12 to 15-year-olds with underlying conditions and we're obviously doing the planning now," Mr Donnelly said.

"I think it's likely there will be a role for GPs, particularly where parents have a child with an underlying condition, they have a relationship with a GP, they'd like to talk to their GP, parents will have some very reasonable questions they want to discuss, and they might want the GP to administer the vaccine as well," Mr Donnelly told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

"Children will need permission from their parents, obviously. They will also have to be accompanied to vaccine centres by a parent.

"Ultimately, the consent and the permission comes from the parents, they will always do what's right for their child and a lot of parents now, I think, are really welcoming of this news and they're looking forward to getting their children vaccinated.

There are parents who will have very reasonable questions and what we've got to do now, in the coming days and coming weeks, is make sure that expert information is available.

Children are unlikely to fall seriously ill from Covid-19, however, Mr Donnelly says the concern is long-Covid and the spread of the disease.

"These children have a huge level of protection but it's not full protection," he said.

"One of the other issues is long Covid — Covid is so new — obviously, we're still learning about this but there are higher rates where children have less severity, but the symptoms can last for a lot longer.

"And then another point, that NIAC made, was that not only does this protect the children themselves but it also protects their families and those around them.

"There was a particular emphasis in the NIAC advice on vaccinating children who have underlying conditions and vaccinating children who live with, or are in social or family circles with adults who have underlying conditions."

Mr Donnelly could not say whether the vaccine would be rolled out to people younger than 12.

The minister added that NIAC has identified four cohorts to begin booster shots to run alongside the winter flu jab.

"Their advice is that we would start the booster campaign at the same time as the winter flu vaccination programme," he said.