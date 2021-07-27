Draft legislation approved to improve accountability in financial sector

The Government has approved draft legislation that obligates banking firms and senior individuals within to set out clearly where responsibility and decision-making lies.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe received approval this week for the drafting of the Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Bill, the main purpose of which is to improve accountability in the financial sector.

The introduction of a Senior Executive Accountability Regime (SEAR), will apply to those in management roles within credit institutions, insurance undertakings, investment firms and other institutions.

It will see the introduction of these conduct standards, giving the Central Bank powers to set and impose binding and enforceable obligations on all Regulated Financial Service Providers and individuals working within them with respect to expected standards of conduct.

SEAR’s focus is on "preventing misbehaviour or mismanagement by senior management," according to the Government.

"By requiring individual accountability from senior management, supported by enforcement powers, there is an incentive for senior management to comply with financial services law.

"SEAR also fulfils the purpose of incentivising and assisting regulated firms in strengthening their internal processes through management responsibility maps and clarification of senior management responsibilities."

The Behaviour and Culture of the Irish Retail Banks report was drafted by the Central Bank and published in July 2018.

However, the minister says the delay in bringing the bill to cabinet was "because of the amount of work" done by the attorney general, Central Bank, and department officials.

"This new regime will place obligations and firms and senior individuals within them to set out very clearly for responsibility and decision making lies to enhance individual accountability," Mr Donohoe said.

The aim here is to provide for a set of standards in terms of how individuals and firms behave, for example, a requirement to conduct themselves with honesty and integrity, act with due skill care and diligence in relation to conduct of their businesses and cooperate with regulatory authorities.

"The primary legislation will contain a list of expected behaviours so the individual knows what is expected of them.

"The bank must ensure that sanctions are effective proportionate and take into account all relevant circumstances, including the person's financial status."

Sanctions under the bill will be civil only.