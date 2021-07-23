'We are looking to what lays ahead': Group calls for Social Democrats leadership contest

The National Executive of the Social Democrats has been called upon to convene a leadership contest by two party councillors and a group of supporters.

In a letter, seen by the Irish Examiner, the group has called on the National Executive to convene a leadership contest, despite those seeking it saying Catherine Murphy and Roisin Shortall, the current co-leaders have done an “exceptional” job.

They say that as we enter the summer break, “we as public representatives and party members have been reflecting, and looking at what is ahead for the Social Democrats. We are a party of activists and campaigners and the pandemic has slowed us down in that regard”.

“We are now ready to move forward again. And we are looking to what lays ahead. We strongly believe that the party is ready for a new phase of development and growth,” the group said.

Breaking: Call for a leadership contest in the Social Democrats from two councillors and members pic.twitter.com/5wr5hxMvuf — Daniel McConnell (@McConnellDaniel) July 23, 2021

They say that since 2015 the party has provided a real alternative to the established parties of the state.

“It is very evident that there is an appetite for the values we share amongst the general public. Our four new and 18 councillors have proven themselves to be exceptional representatives, and community leaders.

“We the undersigned, are writing to, to request that you convene a meeting of the National Executive to activate article 7.3 of the Constitution. As you know, this article states that the National Executive can instigate a leadership contest within the party Such a motion shall require a two thirds majority of the National Executive,” the letter states.

“We believe this move will solidify vision of the Social Democratic as we prepare for the next elections, and we will accept the collective voice of the members.

"Our current leadership have done exceptional work in attracting some of the most talented people from our civic society. It is now time for us to move to the next stage, a leadership contest would allow members to a direct say in the future direction of the party,” the letter adds.

Comment from the party has been sought but has not yet been forthcoming.

Roisin Shortall, co-leader of the Social Democrats. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

One of the councillors, Chris Pender, speaking to the Irish Examiner confirmed he signed the letter and that he was uncomfortable with the lack of a contest after the 2020 General Election.

“I have no issue with them being co-leader, but this is a decision that needs to be taken now. The letter was brought to me and I signed. I wasn’t comfortable with not having a leadership contest after the General Election,” Mr Pender said.

Mr Pender said he was not sure of any TD being involved with this move.

Were a contest to be held, senior sources in the party have confirmed that Cork South West TD Holly Cairns is the firm favourite to lead the party within the wider membership.

One source told the Irish Examiner they believed the party would not continue to grow under the current leadership and was “static” under Murphy and Shortall.

There have been a number of ongoing inner debates within the party around social justice issues that have found Ms Shortall at odds with some of her colleagues, which has contributed to the leadership heave.