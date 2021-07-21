Tributes: Des O'Malley 'broke the mould of Irish politics'

Warm tributes have been paid from across the political spectrum to Des O’Malley, the founding leader of the Progressive Democrats and former Justice Minister, who has died aged 82.

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to Mr O’Malley saying the news of his death has been received with great sadness by all, across the political spectrum.

His contribution to public life as founder and leader of a political party, as Cabinet Minister and as Dáil Deputy, was extensive and meaningful, he said.

His deep commitment to serving the people of Limerick, to the Republic, and to the parliamentary process, since he was first elected to the Dáil in 1968 stands as an outstanding example of dedicated public service, often delivered under great pressure.

The President said Mr O’Malley had a major influence on Irish politics, and his legacy and integrity includes a major contribution to the role of coalitions in Irish government formation.

Those of us who had the privilege of working with him in the Oireachtas will also remember him as courteous, courageous and principled.

Former Tánaiste and Progressive Democrat leader Mary Harney described Mr O’Malley as her mentor and paid tribute to what she called a true statesman, saying he made an enormous contribution to Irish political life.

She said he commanded huge respect around the country.

He spoke the truth and matched it with his actions. At a very troubled time in our country, his bravery was rare. He was the finest public servant I have had the privilege to know.

"May he rest in peace with his beloved wife, Pat,” she said.

Education Minister Norma Foley said Mr O'Malley was a "giant of the Irish political stage" and he was to his core a public servant.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr O’Malley who was, for over 30 years, a major figure in Irish public affairs.

He said Mr O’Malley represented the people of Limerick and Ireland as a whole with determination and a commitment to making Ireland a better place.

As Minister for Justice, he dedicated himself to facing down a campaign of violence by the IRA.

Mr Martin said that as the founder and leader of the Progressive Democrats, Mr O’Malley had an influence that went far beyond that party’s period in the Dáil.

He showed an ability to work with others on a positive programme and to put to one side disagreements. In doing this, he helped set a new course for Irish politics.

His was a life of courage and consequence. He loved his country and was fearless in challenging those who used violence to undermine it.

"We remember him at the Government meeting today and my thoughts are with his friends and family,” he said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar called Mr O'Malley a giant of politics.

"He broke the mould of Irish politics and left a lasting and positive legacy," Mr Varadkar said.

Former Fine Gael Taoiseach John Bruton said Des O'Malley was one of the most consequential politicians of 20th-century Ireland.

As Minister for Justice from 1970, he defended the institutions of the Irish state, affirming that there can only be only one police or military force that act in the name of the Irish people, and that is one that is set up by, and is fully accountable to, Dáil Eireann, he said.

He said to achieve this he had to display great moral and physical courage.

His expulsion from Fianna Fáil, at the behest of Charles Haughey, forced him into forming the Progressive Democrats. By historical comparisons, this new party was very successful. This showed his skill as a politician and the way he was able to inspire people.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said Mr O’Malley gave “steadfast service” to our State which will never be forgotten by all those who cherish law and order.

Aged just 31, O'Malley was appointed Minister for Justice at one of the most difficult and threatening times in the State’s history, she said.

“Des, his late wife Pat and their family endured great risk including threats from those who sought to undermine the authority of this State but Des never wavered in his duty and commitment to preserving our State and the safety and security of all its people. He was a republican in the truest sense of the word, one who broke the mould of Irish politics and helped modernise our society and our economy,” Ms Humphreys said.