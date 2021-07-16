Taoiseach: Government is not 'sidestepping' Nphet on antigen testing

The Taoiseach has denied that the Government is "sidestepping" Nphet on the issue of antigen testing.

Micheál Martin made the comments amid suggestions from the HSE that close contacts of confirmed Covid cases will be asked to self-administer the rapid tests as the PCR testing system reaches breaking point.

Speaking at the launch of housing body Tuath's annual report in south Dublin, Mr Martin said there was "no dispute" between medics and politicians and that everyone was "working together against a deadly virus".

Antigen testing is a further tool

"Antigen testing is but a further tool in addition to many other tools like PCR testing and our capacity in PCR testing has increased significantly over the pandemic," Mr Martin said.

"We will add antigen testing in certain circumstances where there have been outbreaks and Professor Mary Horgan [chair of the expert group on antigen testing] will advise on the further use of antigen testing as an additional tool to take on this virus."

The Taoiseach said the reopening of indoor hospitality would go ahead as planned, but urged people to be careful over the coming weeks.

The essential point I would make is that everyone needs to be careful — that personal behaviour matters.

"We want to protect the progress that we have made. In relation to the opening of indoor dining, that will be for the vaccinated.

"The Delta variant is here, there will be a rise in cases," he said:

We are telling people to get their vaccines — they protect us individually and our loved ones.

Mr Martin said that the issue of unvaccinated children dining indoors would not be "make-or-break", and said the Government has been cautious in terms of reopening.

He said a "very vigorous debate" had taken place this week on the issue of allowing only vaccinated people to partake in indoor dining, but that the Government had "broadly" taken Nphet's advice and been cautious.

Asked about the Government's financial plan of running deficits for the next two years, Mr Martin said the pandemic has "created a context" for the fiscal response. He said that much of the capital spend in the coming years will come in areas such as public transport.