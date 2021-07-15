Michael McGrath: Decision on when Micheál Martin retires as FF leader rests with him

The final decision on when he will retire as leader of the Fianna Fáil party rests with Micheál Martin, according to the Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath.

“I believe that if he wants to be the leader going into the next election then he will be, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“I think he is doing an excellent job, the man could not be giving it any more. I see up close every day the commitment he is giving to the role and the office of Taoiseach and I think he deserves the support of the parliamentary party and deserves the support of the general public.”

Mr McGrath said that Mr Martin was trying to lead the country through a global pandemic.

The leadership issue should be resolved behind closed doors, he said. “I don’t think the public are consumed about internal Fianna Fáil issues and I think we should deal with them privately.”

There should be open, frank discussions when people could say what they wanted, but there was also a need for coherence, he said. But the public wanted to see the political parties focusing on the issues that really mattered to them.

Fianna Fáil had endured a “difficult” by-election, the result of which was a result that “clearly” was one that was “not acceptable to a party such as us.

“We do need to examine the underlying reasons for that and we will do that but we will do it in a calm and considered way.”

It had been agreed that there would be a special meeting at the beginning of September where all of the issues could be debated and members of the parliamentary party could speak freely and frankly and in a respectful way.

“That will happen I think in what is the correct forum and I look forward very much to that debate and participating in it.”