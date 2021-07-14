Fianna Fáil to hold two-day think-in to discuss recent election failures

Fianna Fáil is to hold a special two-day think-in in early September to discuss its recent election failures.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has agreed to hold a special in-person meeting of his party on September 1 to review the disastrous Dublin Bay South by-election.

At a private meeting of his party on Wednesday night, Mr Martin said he was not avoiding such a meeting about why the party did so badly in the by-election but also in the General Election last year.

Former minister Barry Cowen had called for such a meeting in the wake of the by-election result which showed the party at just 4.6% in terms of support.

Mr Cowen and others had been hoping to have the meeting within the next two weeks, but Mr Martin’s proposal means it would happen after the summer recess.

According to sources, Mr Martin agreed to the in-person meeting of the party on Wednesday, September 1 to review "all elections". During his contribution, he said that all of the party’s internal reviews are complete on the elections.

He said the poor by-election result needs to be seen in context, adding he received a very positive reaction on the canvass.

Despite the woeful result, he insisted the party is "strong on the ground" points to the recent election of 14 mayors at local level. He argued, sources said, that Fianna Fáil in government is managing pandemic well and his ministers are part of that.

Rallying call

Mr Martin issued a rallying call to his troops saying the biggest threat to the party is themselves. He said their greatest assets are collegiality and unity of purpose.

Responding, Mr Cowen took issues with colleagues suggesting that what he described as his genuine concern was being taken as sour grapes.

But Mr Cowen said he accepted diary pressure and that if the meeting could not happen sooner, then the September date was acceptable.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien was said to be very supportive of his party leader during the meeting. This followed Mr Martin backing Mr O’Brien at Cabinet in demanding more money for the imminent Housing for All plan.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath told the meeting that despite the row in Government on Tuesday, the Summer Economic Statement has been agreed and the economy will see growth of 9% this year.

He says the outlook for the economy is positive and there is “now a platform there for Fianna Fáil to deliver in government”.