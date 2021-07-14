Former Fine Gael Minister cannot guarantee support for Covid cert measures

A former Fine Gael Minister has said his support of measures to allow for the reopening of indoor hospitality is not guaranteed ahead of an expected vote tonight.
Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan is reserving his position on the bill until he gets clarification from Stephen Donnelly around the rollout of PCR and antigen testing as a way of gaining entry to pubs and restaurants.
Mr Phelan raised significant concerns at a briefing provided to Fine Gael members on the plan last night.
It came after a day of chaos and confusion as ministers contradicted each other on the plans and Government officials were unable provide full clarity on the measures which are being fast-tracked through the Oireachtas this week.
People who can show proof that they have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 will be able to dine and drink indoors.
The new digital Covid certificate or a letter from a person's GP will be accepted as proof.
However, a Government spokesperson said PCR and antigen testing will only used as part of further phases of the reopening plan for hospitality.