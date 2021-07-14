Former Fine Gael Minister cannot guarantee support for Covid cert measures

John Paul Phelan says he is reserving his support until he gets certainty from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly around the rollout of PCR and antigen testing
John Paul Phelan raised significant concerns at a briefing provided to Fine Gael members on the plan last night. Picture: Leon Farrell/ Photocall Ireland

Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 07:00
Elaine Loughlin

A former Fine Gael Minister has said his support of measures to allow for the reopening of indoor hospitality is not guaranteed ahead of an expected vote tonight.

Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan is reserving his position on the bill until he gets clarification from Stephen Donnelly around the rollout of PCR and antigen testing as a way of gaining entry to pubs and restaurants.

Mr Phelan raised significant concerns at a briefing provided to Fine Gael members on the plan last night.

It came after a day of chaos and confusion as ministers contradicted each other on the plans and Government officials were unable provide full clarity on the measures which are being fast-tracked through the Oireachtas this week.

People who can show proof that they have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 will be able to dine and drink indoors.

The new digital Covid certificate or a letter from a person's GP will be accepted as proof. 

However, a Government spokesperson said PCR and antigen testing will only used as part of further phases of the reopening plan for hospitality.

Covid compliance officers will check pubs

Cabinet split in most serious row to date over housing funding

