New TD Bacik calls for a 'Donogh O'Malley moment' for childcare

Ivana Bacik has begun her first day in the Dáil by calling for a "Donogh O'Malley moment" for childcare.

The new Labour Party TD for Dublin Bay-South officially signed the register as a TD today after winning the by-election on Friday.

Ms Bacik, a former senator, gave "huge thanks to all of my colleagues here in the parliamentary party in particular to Deputy Duncan Smith," her director of elections.

"I look forward to speaking and working on change in a number of key areas on child care, where I do believe we need Donogh O'Malley moment, to ensure that every child in Ireland can find free preschool and on eldercare but we need a new fair deal so our older citizens have choices as to where they may receive support, not just in nursing homes, in their own homes," she said.

"The first thing I'm going to be speaking about is the issue of renters' rights because something that came up across the constituency throughout the weeks of the campaign was the fact that so many people, individuals and families living in Dublin are in fear of rent hikes, in fear of eviction and worried about not ever being able to save enough money to buy their own home.

"So we know there is a property and housing crisis, that for us is a key priority and it's one of the key issues in which we thought the campaign.

"We also need to see change on climate justice, and in communities, and the enhancement of our wonderful natural facilities in the constituencies, like Dublin, but throughout I'm going to be emphasising the Labour values of equality, solidarity and fairness, which received such resounding support from so many people across Dublin Bay south last week and again just so proud and honoured to have been elected to represent my own home."

Labour leader Alan Kelly said that Bacik would play an "important role" on the front bench but did not state which portfolio she would be given.