Varadkar says rapid test kits an option for pub entry 

People could be allowed into pubs and restaurants if they get a simple antigen test, the Tánaiste has suggested.

The rollout of antigen testing would go against Nphet advice, but Leo Varadkar has said the Government is still considering this option.

It comes as representatives from the hospitality sector and senior Government officials meet later today to hammer out a plan to allow for the reopening of indoor hospitality later this month.

Mr Varadkar said fully vaccinated people and those who have recovered from Covid in the last nine months will be looked at initially as part of a "cautious" approach.

"We're also looking at the issue of children because we don't want to split up families, and then the issue potentially with people who have been tested recently," he said.

The Tánaiste said he hopes to be in a position to bring a memo to Cabinet next Tuesday which would allow for the reopening of indoor hospitality.

Asked if the cheaper, quicker antigen testing could be used to allow people into pubs and restaurants, Mr Varadkar said: "It is one of the things that's under examination at the moment."

"That would be a departure from public health advice and Nphet advice so we'd be loath to do that right away, but it is an option that's under consideration, but I would bear in mind that we're really powering through the vaccine programme now," said Mr Varadkar.

He said the current vaccine card that people receive is unlikely to be used as proof of vaccination as it is too easily forged and said the EU vaccine travel cert and other forms of proof are being looked at as part of the hospitality measures.

On the return of international travel from July 19, Mr Varadkar urged people to go to the airport earlier than usual as there could be some "teething problems".

"We have to get back to these things sooner or later, the virus and the variants are going to be with us for a long time, but it's not going to be like it was before for quite some time so it's going to be a different experience for travel," he told Newstalk Breakfast.