Delta variant 'will be a slow burner', warns Taoiseach

The Delta variant of Covid-19 “will be a slow burner” and remains an ongoing concern despite progress made, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told a meeting of his party.

Addressing the meeting, Mr Martin said that notwithstanding those worries, the much-awaited EU digital Covid cert to allow the return of international travel will come into force on Monday week, despite challenges.

He said his Government’s central focus is to protect our progress.

“Delta is an ongoing concern and will be a slow burner,” said Mr Martin. “We need to keep monitoring it and increasing our testing and tracing.”

New group to advise on antigen testing

He said a new group has been convened to support and advise on the wider rollout of antigen testing both in terms of international travel and in domestic sectors.

He told TDs and senators that the “Government is accelerating the vaccine rollout for young adults and, crucially, the digital Covid certificate is on track for implementation on Monday week, July 19”.

Ahead of further meetings today between Government officials and members of the hospitality sector, Mr Martin said progress is being made on the discussions on indoor dining and this engagement will continue in the coming days.

'We owe it to protect our young people'

Proposals are set to go to Cabinet next Tuesday for approval, the meeting was told.

“We owe it to protect our young people by accelerating the vaccine rollout and being conscious of the impact of long Covid affecting many people of all ages who have contracted Covid,” he told his party colleagues.

On housing, Mr Martin said the absolute focus of Government is to drive on with direct builds on social and affordable housing.

“The best value is to build our own stock. The Shangannagh plan this week shows our intention of what model we want across the country with social, affordable, and cost rental on scale.”

Debate is 'masking' progress on housing

Addressing calls for greater resources to be given to the delivery of houses, Mr Martin said the current debate in the Dáil masks the wider progress on housing policy.

“We have progressed important economic bills. There has been progress on the Land Development Agency, Affordable Housing Bill, Climate Change Bill, and the Marine Planning Bill.”

Mr Martin said local authorities “need to get projects done” and they are important to help to drive supply. He said family homelessness is down 48% and “we will keep the pressure on it”.

McGrath: 'Funding for housing must be realistic'

At the same meeting, public expenditure minister Michael McGrath put what was seen as a “shot across the bow” of some TDs who demanded more money for housing.

According to sources, Mr McGrath said housing delivery and demands for funds “must be realistic”.

Clare TD Cathal Crowe raised the issue of construction material price inflation which he said has become a major problem.

In his contribution, he asked the Taoiseach to raise the issue at the next European Council meeting in Brussels.“We need to fix this supply chain like we fixed PPE and vaccine supply chain. If we don’t, the construction sector will collapse,” Mr Crowe said.