Political parties to ramp up canvassing ahead of Dublin Bay-South vote

Parties have vowed to ramp up canvassing this week, with days to go until Thursday's Dublin Bay-South by-election.

Previously billed to be a race between Fine Gael’s James Geoghegan and Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan, it appears the main threat to Leo Varadkar's party is Labour’s Ivana Bacik.

Fine Gael sources have confirmed they have "changed tack" after a recent poll that showed transfer-friendly Bacik in line for second place.

An Irish Times poll placed her second at 22% in the race, behind James Geoghegan (27%) and ahead of Lynn Boylan (13%). Fianna Fáil’s Deirdre Conroy is polling on 10%.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has been out canvassing on several occasions and, last week, a handwritten note from the Fine Gael leader was posted in the constituency.

"Our three-party government only has a small majority and every TD’s vote counts in the Dáil. We need to elect TDs who will support the Government in our work, not oppose us, who will vote for more affordable housing, not against it," Mr Varadkar wrote.

Ms Bacik, a long-time senator and barrister, says housing is why voters in a traditionally safe Fine Gael seat, where 44% are renters, have turned to her.

"People want a candidate who would actually address the issues that they were confronting in their everyday lives. The poll reflects that," she said.

James Geoghegan, a 36-year-old barrister, disputed some of the poll findings, noting a 4.5% margin of error, and said he is polling more than 30% of the vote.

Sinn Féin senator Lynn Boylan said there is still all to play for.

“I think if there was a Sinn Féin TD elected in this by-election, I think that would send an earthquake through the Government.

“If people want to do that, if they want to send that really strong message, then the best way to do that, I would say, is to vote for myself."

The other candidates in Dublin Bay South are: Justin Barrett (National Party); Jacqui Gilbourne (Renua); Brigid Purcell (People Before Profit); Mairead Toibin (Aontú); and independents: Dolores Cahill; Peter Dooley; Mannix Flynn; John Keigher and Colm O’Keefe.