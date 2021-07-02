DUP leader backs apology over party members’ past LGBT remarks

DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley said that some of the things said by the party over the past 50 years had been “absolutely atrocious”.
DUP leader backs apology over party members’ past LGBT remarks

Jeffrey Donaldson (Peter Morrison/PA)

Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 09:12
Rebecca Black, PA

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has apologised to the LGBT community for hurt caused by past remarks made by members of his party.

The party has opposed gay marriage which was legalised in Northern Ireland in 2020 following legislation passed by Westminster while the Stormont Assembly was collapsed.

Former party leader Ian Paisley previously led a Save Ulster From Sodomy campaign during the 1970s.

On Thursday evening, DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley said that some of the things said by the party over the past 50 years had been “absolutely atrocious”.

Speaking at a Pink News event, Ms Bradley said: “I can certainly say I apologise for what others have said and done in the past, because I do think there have been some very hurtful comments and some language that really should not have been used.”

On Friday morning Mr Donaldson backed her comments, adding people can hold “deeply held views” on social issues in a respectful way.

“There is no doubt that in the past things have been said that should not have been said across a whole range of issues, and not just by the DUP, I have seen people on marches and at rallies say things about the DUP that have been hurtful to us and our members as well,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

Deputy leader of the DUP Paula Bradley (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I have seen things said about people from faith communities that have been hurtful and should not have been said.

“I think it is right to apologise when we have said things that have been hurtful to others.

“There are differences in our society, differences and deeply held views on social issues, and what I want to see in Northern Ireland is a discourse that is respectful of difference.

“People can hold their sincerely held views without the need to say things that are hurtful to others. We can disagree but we can disagree well.

“Where we have said things that have hurt others then it is right that we say sorry for that. Sorry needn’t be the hardest word.”

Read More

Nursing home investigation bolsters need for public inquiry, say families

More in this section

General Election 2019 New DUP leader rocked by MLA resignation on first day
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 17th June 2021 Ireland's Covid-19 death toll reaches 5,000 as 448 cases confirmed
Coronavirus EU ambassador rejects claims of inflexibility on Northern Ireland Protocol
lgbtpoliticsplace: ukplace: northern ireland
CC COVID-19 BRIEIFNG

Varadkar: Sinn Féin plans its 'nastiness and fury' in Dáil to generate social media videos

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

  • 33
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40
  • 43
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices