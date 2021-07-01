Donnelly 'surprised' Cabinet unaware Nphet modelling did not include vaccine advice 

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says he was "surprised" to hear Cabinet ministers didn’t know that Monday's NPHET modelling did not take account of the latest NIAC advice on vaccines.

Mr Donnelly told Newstalk that as the NIAC advice was only delivered on Monday, it would stand to reason that NPHET did not have the recommendations on vaccines.

It had not been possible for NPHET to include NIAC’s recommendation as the modelling was completed over the weekend and NIAC made its recommendation on Monday.

A major contradiction emerged yesterday when Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan told opposition TDs that Monday's clearance from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) to give the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines to under 40s was not included in the modelling from Nphet.

However, ministers say they were told at cabinet on Tuesday that the modelling did take account of the new vaccine schedule.

Mr Donnelly, however, told Pat Kenny on Newstalk that he "does not understand" how any member of the Cabinet could have been surprised by the news.

Numerous cabinet sources told the Irish Examiner that Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that the new vaccine advice from Niac was factored into Nphet's pessimistic forecasts.

Cabinet members have confirmed that Tourism Minister, Catherine Martin, asked repeatedly whether the new vaccine advice had been factored in, to which the Taoiseach was "quite firm" that it had been.

Mr Donnelly pointed out that in Scotland where the population was largely vaccinated, there had been a record number of positive cases in one day. The UK had more positive cases of Covid at present than the entire EU, he added.“We have to hope for the best, but plan for the worst.”

The minister said that the Government had to work with the hospitality sector on how best to open up, as quickly, as fully and as safely as possible. “We have to proceed safely.”

When asked why Ireland could not adopt vaccination passport schemes that had been used successfully in other European countries, Mr Donnelly said that many people in the sector had said that it was not “implementable” for them which was why the Government wanted to work with the sector to find a scheme that worked for them.

“The industry needs to be involved in working on the design of this.

“The sector said this cannot be done, so it was out of immense respect that we said let’s meet and talk.”

On antigen testing, Mr Donnelly said that he hoped the expert group on antigen testing would provide more information on how such testing could be used effectively. While NPHET had a different view, the minister said he respected the views of both sides, but that ultimately he had to make decisions.