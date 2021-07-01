4.1m vaccine doses administered as Government fail to reach June target

The HSE online Covid-19 vaccine dashboard is back online this morning for the first time since the cyberattack in May.

It shows that up to Tuesday June 29, 4.1 million doses have been administered.

Of those 2.4 million are first doses while almost 1.6 million people have received their second jab.

The Government failed to reach its end-of-June vaccination target.

It was aiming for 82% of the adult population to receive their first Covid-19 vaccine dose by yesterday, June 30.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said yesterday morning only 67% of adults had got their first jab and 44% had got both doses.

Towards the end of May, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the 82% target would likely be missed due to supply issues.

The Government had initially expected to receive 470,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the end of June. In May, it was projected that Ireland would receive 235,000 or - in a worst case scenario - 60,000 doses.

Speaking to the Oireachtas health committee last week, Paul Reid said that delivery of the one-dose vaccine was near the worst case estimates with less than 80,000 J&J doses delivered in June.

Mr Varadkar said that should the June target for providing a first dose of vaccine to 82% of the adult population be missed it would "only be by a few weeks".

Just over 72,000 single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccines have been administered.

The majority of people have been administered the Pfizer jab with that vaccine accounting for 2.7m doses.

From today, the HSE is no longer offering vaccine appointments to people who refuse them 3 times.

It says the new policy will help speed up the rollout and reduce the risk of any possible vaccine wastage.

Anyone who wants a further appointment will need to contact HSE-Live and ask to be reinstated.

Consultant in Infectious Diseases, Dr Eoghan de Barra said it is an important step.

"If there are slots going unused and serially unused with people booking and not attending, that will really impact the ability of the campaign to utilise its full capacity," said Dr de Barra.

"You want every slot to be utilised every time. There are still willing people out there."