Consent classes and anonymous reporting to be used to combat sexual violence in colleges

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said the development of action plans to fight sexual violence is a priority for the Government
All colleges and universities were asked to prepare action plans by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris. Picture: Denis Minihane

Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 11:15
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Colleges across Ireland will adopt an array of steps to fight sexual violence, including consent classes, disclosure training and anonymous reporting tools.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris welcomed the publication by higher education institutions of their action plans aimed at ending sexual violence and harassment.

The action plans were requested by Mr Harris last year and will be available for staff and students to access online.

Mr Harris said: “Addressing sexual violence is a priority for me and all those in the third-level sector. We must be leaders in this field.

“Each institution has set out for its staff and students what it intends to do in this area and importantly, it must report to the Higher Education Authority in the autumn and every year after on the progress it is making on introducing its policies.

“It is so important our staff and students have faith in the plans put forward by each institution and that each institution is held to account for its commitments.”

Action plans

The action plans on sexual harassment and sexual violence were submitted to the Higher Education Authority’s Centre of Excellence for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, which has oversight of the Framework for Consent and are published on institutional websites. They address the 15 key outcomes set out in the framework.

Mr Harris has also written to each higher education institution asking them to consider introducing a domestic violence leave policy to cover all staff. 

NUI Galway has recently led the way by introducing such a policy, which provides for a period of paid time away from work for staff members who have suffered or are suffering from domestic violence or abuse.

