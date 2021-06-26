A year like no other: Micheál Martin marks 12 months as Taoiseach

This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of the formation of this historic coalition between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party.

Engulfed by the Covid-19 pandemic and battling the fallout from Brexit, it has been a year of tumult and precious little positive news.

Early ministerial sackings and resignations at a time of national crisis and episodes of internal bickering have given way to a more benign and productive period.

Political Editor, DANIEL McCONNELL, talks to the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, about the greatest challenges faced by the three-way coalition.

DANIEL McCONNELL and PAUL HOSFORD then run the rule over the performance of the Cabinet over the past year and give their verdict as to who has succeeded and who has fluffed their lines.

A year like no other

SIX months ago, with the country in the teeth of the third wave of Covid-19, I interviewed Taoiseach Micheál Martin in his office in Government Buildings.

We were in the depths of winter, schools were closed, and hospitals were under severe pressure. Daily case numbers and deaths were higher than they had ever been during the first wave.

He was visibly stressed; the toll of all he and his Government were facing was clear in his face.

“That month of January was the most difficult. The numbers were very high, people were dying. It was a very difficult month. We were particularly concerned about the ICU beds and the strain on the ICU system and on the hospitals,” he says as we return to his office this week to mark the one-year anniversary of him becoming Taoiseach.

He is in much better form. The vaccine rollout has given him and his party a much-needed bounce.

Photographer Moya Nolan, who took pictures of him in January and again this week, says it was like chalk and cheese in terms of his demeanour.

In January, we were talking lockdown and deaths, now we are talking opening up, a return to international travel, and a move to café culture by way of outdoor dining.

As we begin the interview, I ask him for his feelings on his first year in power.

“It’s been a very challenging year, but I think the Government has worked well together in dealing with the pandemic,” he says.

“It’s been a hectic year. It’s been non-stop. The pandemic has dominated the entire year.

“In Ireland overall, when you look at mortality figures related to other countries and severe illness and case numbers as well as the vaccination problem, Ireland has managed relatively well. But we’re still not out of the woods.”

HOUSING

The greatest negative impact the pandemic has had in terms of the Government’s priorities, Martin says, is in housing.

The lockdown last year, he says, reduced the intended output from 25,000 to 20,000 and the shutdown earlier this year is scheduled to have an even deeper impact, reducing output from 25,000 to 18,000.

That’s a shortfall of 12,000 homes from the Government’s target, and a long way off the 33,000 homes a year the ESRI says are needed.

“The lockdown in the first three months has hit us. So we lose thousands of houses again. It could be 18,000 to 20,000. They are saying 18,000 at the moment, hopefully we can pick that up,” he says.

DEALING WITH LEO

An ongoing issue since the Government formed has been the sometimes-turbulent relationship between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, with the actions of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar constantly in the news.

The Tánaiste repeatedly stands accused of being a “Mé Féiner” and has sought to pre-announce Government decisions for his own benefit.

I ask the Taoiseach how he has dealt with Mr Varadkar’s effusiveness.

I quote to him a line from another minister, who said dealing with Leo must be like dealing with your annoying teenage brother.

His response is most telling.

“My role is to... sometimes counting to 10 is important in leadership, and understanding where people are coming from and why certain things happen,” he says pointedly.

“All of us can get things wrong, from time to time, overstep it or announce something early on.”

I ask him about Mr Varadkar’s speech the previous week on his vision for a united Ireland. Again, his response is telling.

“I do think we need to focus on the here and now,” he says.

Asked directly does he respect Leo Varadkar, he responds clearly: “I do.”

TENSIONS WITH NPHET

He does say there have been tensions with chief medical officer Tony Holohan and the Government’s public health advisors. The Taoiseach says the public health advice has and does “annoy people”.

“There’s always going to be some tensions between independent public health advice and government because government will always want to hear good news,” he says.

“Public health advice normally does annoy people — don’t smoke, don’t drink. That’s the nature of public health advice.”

“There’s all that tension between public health advice and personal liberties. But in the context of a community or a society, one has to be conscious of the risks to health and to life,” he says.

Where did Nphet get it wrong, I ask.

“Look, there were issues around masks for example. I would have thought masks would have been brought in much earlier. I had discussions with Tony and Ronan [Glynn, deputy chief medical officer] about this and they would have argued, culturally, it was more of an Asian thing,” he says.

However, he rejects the political charge from some that he and his ministers have outsourced the running of the country to Nphet.

“I don’t accept that at all,” he says.

Overall, Mr Martin says, the advice from Nphet “has been solid” and they have called the pandemic “about right”.

THE RETURN TO SCHOOL

While getting more than 1m children back to school last September represented a high point, one of the low points of the Government’s tenure was the refusal of teachers to enter the classroom in January.

Despite lengthy talks, Education Minister Norma Foley was twice scuppered in her bid to keep schools open in January.

Looking back, Mr Martin says the Government got it wrong and the teachers were right to refuse to go in.

He says that while the Government’s position was to return to school, in retrospect it was the wrong approach.

“The numbers were so high that we probably should have moderated that,” he says. “It was pretty upsetting to close down schools again.”

In retrospect, it wasn’t the unions but the wider teacher body who feared the numbers were too high, he says.

The Taoiseach says he was critical of the unions’ position, but that there was a genuine concern at the time that was legitimate.

TOWN CENTRES

One of the most damaging legacies of Covid-19 has been the decimation of town centres and retail.

Mr Martin says the “scarring impact” of the pandemic will take some time to fix itself.

So what will our main streets look like after all of this?

“It will take a bit more time to see the scarring impact of the pandemic on certain categories of business, particularly in retail, hospitality, travel and tourism.”

He says streetscapes will change, but the change was already underway before Covid hit. However, the pandemic has certainly accelerated that change.

He notes in cities such as Cork and Dublin, the changes to a more cafe-style culture have happened very quickly and this is hugely positive.

“The umbrella poles outside restaurants are embedded into the concrete; they are not going anywhere.”

I note that the cafe-style culture he speaks of was the very kind of thing his party blocked 20 years ago when Michael McDowell proposed it.

He says there has been a massive investment in terms of public transport, cycleways, and walking routes, all of which have helped transform public spaces.

THE DUP

Having hosted Edwin Poots only a couple of weeks ago, I ask him about his view of what happened.

“In the first instance, the ousting of Arlene Foster created a lot of division within the DUP and created a really serious divide,” he says.

The Taoiseach says he found Mr Poots “very direct” and that he would stick to an obligation he had made.

He says Mr Poots was “the most effective cross-border operator” for quite some time.

The Taoiseach says he and other political leaders need to “settle this down” and work with Jeffrey Donaldson and that his overarching priority is to prevent a collapse of the Assembly and to “make politics work” in the North.

“I think that all political parties need to ensure that politics works for the people,” he says.

INTERNAL CRITICISM

Since becoming Taoiseach, Mr Martin has been the subject of intense and stinging criticism from within his own party.

On a weekly basis, he faces noisy opposition and complaints from his own TDs and senators.

When asked about the charge levelled at him by some that he is an “analogue solution to a digital problem”, he describes it as “utter rubbish”.

He says he gets on very well with the vast majority of the parliamentary party, which he says has always been “hot and heavy” in terms of the internal politics.

He says he is “one phone call away” from his TDs and senators and, while the party’s communications strategy could improve, he is a “very accessible” Taoiseach to the media.

“I am very accessible. I always had been, yeah. I worked with all of the TDs and senators and their own individual campaigns, unlike any other party leader before me.”

HIS FUTURE

While many of his own TDs have called on him to relinquish the leadership at the time of the transition of power in December 2022, he says he has no regrets in seeking the tough ministries in health and housing.

“Why get into politics if you are not prepared to tackle the tough issues?”

He also says that, if the Government is to be meaningful and deliver on its commitments, it must run for the full five-year term.

He insists, despite those internal calls for him to go, that he will be Tánaiste to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar once the transition occurs.

He may have to say that, but a few more months like the one he has just had and he may be too strong to remove.

Rating the Ministers

Micheál Martin, Taoiseach

A disastrous start to his term as Taoiseach was marred by one ministerial sacking and one resignation, all before the summer recess was over.

And that was before he even had to deal with Leo Varadkar and Fine Gael who have continued to show they are rotten coalition bedfellows.

Having weathered a truly awful Spring filled with school closures, teacher mutinies, vaccine delays, Martin has shown a dogged determination to continue. Poor poll ratings and noisy internal Fianna Fáil criticism aside, he hitched his fate to the success of the vaccine rollout, a gamble which has largely worked.

Despite missing the 80% by end of June target, the public mood has been transformed as the jabs have gone into the arms. Martin’s position at the one-year mark is far more solid than it was at Christmas.

Score: 6/10

Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and Enterprise

As Tánaiste and leader of Fine Gael, Leo Varadkar has helped create a narrative of there being two parties to choose from for many people in Fine Gael and Sinn Féin.

As a member of Cabinet, however, Mr Varadkar has had a habit of causing problems for the Government. Just this week, the former master of the National Maternity Hospital said that Mr Varadkar was "100% wrong" about the ethos of the hospital, a mildly distracting sideshow to the wider issue, but one that was completely unnecessary.

He also forced the Taoiseach to defend a pledge for €4 billion in additional spending on health as well as putting out a mind-boggling figure of 40,000 home deliveries at a time when the country is delivering half that.

His shoot first mentality works when tackling Sinn Féin in the Dáil, but his comments in October about Nphet damaged public confidence in the group ahead of a second lockdown. All the while, a garda investigation into the leaking of a GP contract to a rival union hangs over the once and future Taoiseach. 4/10

Eamon Ryan, Transport

A rocky year to say the least for the Green Party leader who has become a target of genuine public anger.

His return to Government was marred a simply ridiculous leadership contest with his own deputy leader. Having seen her off as well as winning a mandate to enter government, life in office has been far from plain sailing.

Internal recrimination and division has been a constant theme of the year. Divisions with Hazel Chu over her Seanad bid and the Dublin Bay South by election have surfaced.

His failure to get internal agreement over the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with Canada, forced the Government to delay its formal adoption, to the great annoyance of Fine Gael. TDs Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello have come close to leaving the party over the matter.

He also went to war with Willie O’Dea over a Limerick road only to back down 24 hours later.

Seen by his own to have capitulated on many issues, his big claim is the passage of the Climate Bill which if implemented will have huge consequences for Irish society. 3/10

Michael McGrath Public Expenditure and Reform

As spending minister, Michael McGrath is a serious man for a serious time. The Covid crisis has required the use of every asset at the country's disposal and, thankfully for Mr McGrath, there is plenty of cheap money available to throw at the problem.

However, alarm bells are already sounding and the Cork South-Central man has had to reject suggestions from the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) that the Government's budgetary forecasts "lack credibility" and its spending forecasts are "not realistic".

That those alarm bells are ringing after his first Budget is worrying, but Mr McGrath says that last October's spending forecasts were forward-planned and prudent. His mettle will be tested as the Covid spending is wound down and ministers are forced to do more with less.

Thus far, he has delivered the largest budget in the state's history but the work is now just beginning. 7/10

Paschal Donohoe, Finance

The Dublin Central TD is no longer just a mere cabinet minister. No no, he is of course also now President of the Eurogroup.

He was present at the recent G7 gathering in London which agreed the introduction of a minimum corporate tax rate of 15%, seen as a major blow to Ireland’s 12.5% rate.

But Donohoe, who has been a staunch defender of our right to set our own tax base has also signalled the international move will see a drop of €2bn or there abouts in our tax receipts.

His stock has certainly waned internally amid sky-rocketing debt levels on his watch and his perceived botched handling of the 2020 General Election campaign as Fine Gael director of elections.

There has been persistent suggestions he is about to down tools and clear off to greener pastures and such rumours persist.

He remains however the Government’s intellectual heavyweight and is a major asset to the coalition. 7/10

Catherine Martin, Arts and Tourism

As Minister for (deep breath) Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin has a lot of plates to spin and even more stakeholders to keep happy.

In normal times, this would be the "Minister for Fun" position that would revolve around the disbursement of grants or announcing of new initiatives. As it is, Ms Martin has been forced to try and keep a number of industries afloat, including the vital tourism sector, which has been decimated.

Key figures in that industry say that time is running out for a roadmap back to normality, but most have written off the 2021 summer season. Ms Martin is a reserved figure with the media, but one who frequently makes concerns known at the Cabinet table and has raised issues around lockdowns and financial supports.

Seeing a pilot music event go ahead on a summer's night in Dublin was a boost to many people but told us little of the sector's post-Covid future. A 3,500-person festival next week will be a huge bellwether of Ms Martin's plans. 6/10

Norma Foley, Education

The missing minister, whose media appearances are as rare as her successes.

The first time TD was one of two surprise inclusions in Micheál Martin Cabinet and her early days were nothing short of car crash.

To her credit, she had been dealt a bad hand by her Fine Gael predecessor who botched the Leaving Cert and she had to oversee the results and then the return to school in September.

The coding error in relation to the calculated grades was hardly her fault but once again put her in the spotlight.

Her determination to keep going and her manner helped her keep her backbenchers onside and the worst seemed to have passed.

Reform has all but been abandoned because of Covid and the hybrid model for this year’s Leaving Cert appears to have been accepted favourably.

Not a big contributor at Cabinet, sources say and her inability twice in January to get schools re-open because of teacher intransigence was her low point. 4/10

Simon Coveney, Foreign Affairs

The former Tánaiste, has according to some colleagues has “zoned out” since the formation of government, As Minister for Foreign Affairs while Ireland is on the UN Security Council, Simon Coveney operates in a strange space.

He is not often in front of the Irish media, save for national radio and his brief often takes him out of the day-to-day limelight. However, the hybrid role of minister/diplomat suits his measured tone and level head. One tweet aside, he was a strong voice on Israeli bombing in Gaza and called for the international community to be stronger in its condemnation.

His involvement with a cross-party motion condemning Israel meant that the issue was put on the EU agenda.

But at home, it has been more difficult as he and Mr Varadkar have become the villains in the unionist narrative around the Northern Irish Protocol.

A lack of headway in dealing with the revolving door of DUP leaders means that our relationship with the North is strained at a time when collaboration is most needed. 5/10

Roderic O’Gorman, Children

With his legal and academic background, O’Gorman was seen as a good fit for this “ministry for bad news” as described by some of his colleagues.

His tenure in office has been overshadowed by the controversy surrounding the report from the ‘Mother and Baby Home’ Commission and his perceived mishandling of it.

His decision to wind up the Commission while a firestorm raged over its final report, damaged him.

Earlier this month, Survivors, politicians, and historians rejected the "flawed" and "inaccurate" Mother and Baby Homes Commission report and have called on the Government to immediately repudiate it.

Described as earnest and hard-working, he has been praised by Cabinet colleagues for tackling issues and making decisions that his predecessor Katherine Zappone never went near.

Within Government, O’Gorman is “well liked but inoffensive” and has been guilty of political naivety at times. While his plan to end Direct Provision is ambitious, many doubt it is realistic. 4/10

Darragh O’Brien, Housing

When the American political strategist James Carville was working on Bill Clinton's 1992 Presidential bid, he hung a poster which read "The economy, stupid". Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael may get one that says "Housing, stupid." The issue is the rising tide which will lift all political boats, but the Government has yet to show that it can do the necessary bold moves to reverse the trend of unaffordable housing being the norm.

To his credit, Mr O'Brien does understand that solving housing will not be done with a silver bullet, but tinkering around the edges and announcing initiatives that will deliver hundreds but not thousands of affordable houses will not wrest the narrative on housing from the opposition. Neither will it ensure that housing slips down the agenda.

His ‘Housing For All’ strategy will be delivered next month - 13 months into the lifetime of the Government - and must not be another grand announcement with no delivery for the sake of all in the coalition. 5/10

Heather Humphreys, Social Protection/Justice

At the Cabinet table now since 2014, Humphreys has proven herself to be a great political survivor.

Described as direct, stern and no nonsense, she has taken on the role of a giant ATM machine during the Covid pandemic.

Handing out the extraordinary level of supports is one thing, phasing those out and reigning it in is another matter altogether.

Progress on commitments contained in the Programme for Government has been limited. The Commission on Pensions report is awaited and the auto-enrolment pension scheme won’t kick in until 2022 at the earliest.

Humphreys has since last month stepped into the breach and taken over the reigns in Justice, leading to some fears she is stretched too thin.

Still not the world’s most confident media performer, but she is a sure vote winner for Fine Gael and a much-needed foil to the Dublin-centric look of the Blueshirt line up in Cabinet. 6/10

Charlie McConalogue, Agriculture

A very quiet operator, but has outlasted his predecessors by hundreds of days. Inheriting a portfolio threatened by Brexit was no picnic, but the very public anger of fishermen in particular at the post-Brexit trade deal has meant that Mr McConalogue has a real issue to deal with.

On the one hand, his department is spending €2 million convincing people to eat locally-caught fish and on the other, a flotilla of fishermen is coming up the Liffey to say that its quotas are unsustainably low.

As a TD for Donegal, that is proving a difficult nettle to grasp. More troublingly is that the Mica scandal has hit his county most severely and attracted huge public attention. With two fellow Fianna Fáil TDs threatening to walk if those affected get less than 100% redress, Mr McConalogue will have to fight at the Cabinet table for just that, lest he be forced to make a major decision. 5/10

Helen McEntee, Justice

McEntee’s solid performance as European Affairs Minister during the heat of the Brexit madness, assured her of a Cabinet slot, despite Fine Gael’s reduced status.

There was some surprise that Varadkar placed her in such a senior and serious portfolio.

However, she has proven herself to be an astute appointment and has certainly been active in her time there.

A legislatively heavy department anyway, McEntee has pursued with vigour the reform agenda of the police force but as well as her department.

Ably guided by former Irish Times political correspondent Fiach Kelly, McEntee is not only a serious contender at Cabinet, but a serious contender to be Fine Gael leader.

Her deft handling of the unforeseen ban on naming child victims of murder was welcomed by survivors and the media alike.

She too managed with some skill the delicate balance of extending emergency powers to An Garda Siochana during the pandemic.

She too is a history maker in being the first Cabinet minister to have a baby while in office and to secure maternity leave. 7/10

Simon Harris, Higher Education

Seemingly demoted this time last year, he has used his time in the new Department of Higher Education to cultivate his standing as the heir apparent to the leadership of Fine Gael.

He wants to be leader and will even pretend to like Leo Varadkar to obtain that prize.

While he back the other Simon in 2017, Harris clearly feels his time is coming.

His empathetic communications with third-level students, as well as fighting to put money in their pockets, has seen him held in high regard with a demographic with which the overall government is not particularly popular.

His announcement that "college by Zoom" would end in September was widely welcomed, as has the announcement of 4,500 extra college places this year.

His continued use of social media, including an earnest and awkward joining of TikTok, continues to set the pace for communications by any minister. 8/10

Stephen Donnelly, Health

A surprise appointee to Cabinet ahead of Calleary a year ago, Donnelly’s future ar Cabinet remains inextricably linked to that of his party leader.

At times, his tenure in health has resembled a car crash while at times he can appear very convincing when delivering the message.

He has at times fallen into the trap of reactionary politics, say for example when he sought to ban outdoor drinking, only to have to backdown amid opposition from his own Cabinet colleagues.

Despite his already manic workload, it was decided by the Cabinet that he should take ownership of the controversial mandatory hotel quarantine system on top of the vaccine rollout and managing the pandemic generally.

Will be licking his lips at the promise from Leo Varadkar that his budget should retain all the gains offered by Covid, but doubts remain within Government as to his ability to deliver much needed reform by way of Slaintecare. 5/10