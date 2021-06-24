EU needs to put 'moral pressure' on Hungary over LGBTQ+ issues, says Taoiseach

The Taoiseach says "moral pressure" must be put on Viktor Orban's regime regarding LGBTQ+ rights.

Hungary’s parliament last week adopted a bill that will ban any reference to LGBTQ+ people in educational materials, on prime-time TV, or shows and films aimed at children.

Orban's government claims the law is intended to protect children, however, the Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner says such arguments are “misleading and false”.

Speaking in Brussels on Thursday, Micheál Martin said he expected Hungary and LGBTQ+ rights to be discussed ahead of a two-day summit.

"I articulated our position as a country, we were extremely angry and annoyed with what has transpired within Hungary," he said.

"It is causing a lot of disquiet in Ireland and across the European Union because it transgresses against EU values and what the EU stands for, and is unacceptable in terms of its impact on people and it's something that we already articulated our position on."

On Orban's regime, the Taoiseach said: "There has to be strong moral pressure from the rest of Europe in relation to what has transpired and the policy orientation against LGBTQ+ people in Hungary.

"We'll be sending a signal and a clear message and every avenue needs to be explored in terms of the legal framework within Europe to pursue this issue.

"Moral pressure does matter and asserting European values matters, on an issue so fundamental as this, people's fundamental rights.

"These are values we celebrate in Ireland and it's important that these values are asserted and articulated strongly and that Hungary hears that, and others for that matter."

On Brexit, Mr Martin said the extension of the grace period on chilled meats should be taken as "a positive sign" and "as part of that, the UK government should respond in a proactive way in terms of discussions" and that the timeframe should be used to "hammer out a deal".

"It's very clear from discussions that an agreement can be reached actually on a range of items by both sides," he said.

The EU and UK agreed last December that a ban on chilled meats, including sausages and mince entering Northern Ireland from GB, would be deferred until July 1.

Last week, the UK formally sought an extension to the grace period until 30 September.

"This would be an important signal in terms of the EU's willingness to continue to be constructive, as the European Union has been," the Taoiseach said.