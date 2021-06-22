TDs roundly criticise Hungary's anti-LGBTI+ measures

A number of TDs have roundly criticised Hungary in the Dáil for its treatment of LGBT+ people.

The criticisms were made during statements on this week's European Council meeting, which will be attended by the Taoiseach and come as European Affairs Minister Thomas Byrne joined 12 other countries in condemning anti-LGBT+ legislation passed in Hungary last week.

A woman with a rainbow flag cools off in a sprinkler ahead of the Equality Parade in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday. Picture: AP /Czarek Sokolowski

Hungary’s parliament passed a law by 157 votes to one that makes it illegal to show any materials about LGBT+ issues to people under 18, with its ruling party portraying the law as an effort to fight paedophilia.

'Discriminatory and bigoted approach' In the Dáil, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald outlined her "abhorrence towards the discriminatory and bigoted approach adopted by the Hungarian Government" towards LGBT people. Donegal TD Thomas Pringle said: "A Hungarian LGBT+ group, the Háttér Society, surveyed about 2,000 people and found that 42% had thought about suicide and 30% had attempted it." Cork North-Central TD Mick Barry said: "In Poland, there is a state-sponsored ideological war against the LGBTQ+ community, and so, too, in Hungary." He said the EU has to tackle homophobia among its members. While in Brussels, Mr Byrne took part in the latest assessment by the EU's General Affairs Council on whether Hungary has breached the foundational EU values, including respect for human rights, human dignity, equality, and the rule of law.

'Flagrant discrimination'

The statement, which Ireland co-signed, said the Hungarian law is "flagrant discrimination". The Benelux Declaration also contends that by falsely equating homosexuality with paedophilia, the bill "stigmatises LGBT+ people in Hungary and violates the European community’s rights to equality and human dignity".

Mr Byrne added that Ireland made its opposition to Hungary's bill clear and said the legislation "has no place" in the EU.

I wholeheartedly endorse this declaration initiated by the Benelux member states that criticises this most recent anti-LGBTQI+ turn by Hungary. Legislation of the kind recently introduced by the Hungary Assembly has no place in the European Union.

"The EU is founded on fundamental values including equality and respect for human dignity and human rights; this bill is an affront to these principles. I once again urge Hungary to reconsider this measure. I echo the declaration’s call for the European Commission to use all of the tools at its disposal to ensure Hungary respects EU law.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said this week's meetings will include "an initial exchange on lessons learnt from the pandemic" and added there will need to be discussions on how to "enhance the EU’s preparedness, response capability and resilience to future crises".