Fianna Fáil investigating complaints in youth wing after departures over 'toxic atmosphere'

Fianna Fáil is investigating complaints in its youth wing, Ógra, following the departure of more than a dozen young activists.

Members say they are leaving the party over what they described as a "toxic atmosphere".

Several former and current Ógra members spoke to the Irish Examiner, raising concerns that complaints are not adequately addressed.

A Fianna Fáil spokesperson said complaints are taken "very seriously".

Protocols and procedures for dealing with complaints are in place and are always followed. Every complaint the party receives is acted on and any suggestion to the contrary is absolutely incorrect.

"Our process is under way and the party is committed to dealing with any complaint we receive in line with due process."

One female former member said there are issues of tension, sexism, and misogyny, claiming she was labelled a "plant" as she had campaigned to repeal the eighth amendment.

A male member said: "It's been hell for the girls. We had so many girls join last year but a lot have dropped off since.

"People proudly say; 'Ógra is a big boys' club.'"

Among the issues highlighted are photoshopped images of one Ógra member with an enlarged nose, in which he was labelled a liar, while an Instagram account run by some members of Ógra posts memes linking Young Fine Gael members to Margaret Thatcher and labelling a journalist "a rat".

A ‘culture of sexism’ has been festering within the movement and has reduced the number of young women involved, Ógra members have said.

"There was once an exceptional camaraderie between us all, but things took a turn last year when a campaign of bullying, harassment, and spreading lies about several members started," one former member said.

"It was unwarranted, unnecessary stress and it's taken a real toll on everyone's mental health.

"I made four or five complaints and was told 'one more week' in October, that was the last I heard of it."

Young women say they were discouraged from running for positions within the party and some were told they had only been included in campaign videos for their looks, sources suggested.

In December last year, the Irish Examiner revealed that a county secretary of Ógra resigned his position because of the organisation's failure to address accusations of bullying and sexism, including an incident in a Zoom call where female politicians were "ranked" on their physical appearance.

An investigation was set up in the aftermath of some complaints, however, those contacted say they have heard little.