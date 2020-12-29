'Nothing has been done' to address alleged bullying and sexism in Ógra Fianna Fáil

A county secretary of Fianna Fáil's youth wing says he has resigned because of the organisation's failure to address the accusations
Aoife Moore and Paul Hosford, Political Correspondents

A county secretary of Fianna Fáil's youth wing says he has resigned his position because of the organisation's failure to address accusations of bullying and sexism, including an incident where female politicians were "ranked" on their physical appearance.

Niko Kawonczyk said people have been targeted with sexist abuse on social media discussion groups for Ógra members.

"Essentially, there has been a lot of inappropriate behaviour by a small number of people and after it was brought to HQ's attention over the last number of months nothing has been done," said Mr Kawonczyk.

"They have been saying they will look into it and deal with it; first it was by November, then the end of November, then by Christmas, promising all these things but they haven't been dealing with it.

"I didn't want it to go public, I really didn't, but I was forced to because nothing was happening."

Mr Kawonczyk said the problem is within the youth wing of the organisation only and limited to around 15 people.

'Inappropriate'

"We have a discussion group on Facebook — it can get very heated at times — things are said that I'd deem to be inappropriate, attacking each other, very rude names being used."

He added that the arguments are not over policy, but "over personalities and people being very childish".

"I was in a Zoom call following a Halloween quiz in late October. The conversation strayed into 'which TDs and politicians do you fancy' which was absurd.

I left at that part, I couldn't stand it.

Mr Kawonczyk said, after bringing his complaints to the party, he was made aware that another Zoom call had taken place between male members where they judged female members on their appearance through their Instagram profiles.

A statement from Fianna Fáil said that a small number of complaints relating to the youth wing are being investigated. It said that the party was "sorry" to see Mr Kawonczyk resign from his position but pleased that he has remained a member.

"The party always stresses the importance of dignity and respect between all Ógra Party members and on social media and within the party," it said.

"We are currently investigating a small number of Ógra-related complaints. We expect that investigation to be concluded very shortly."

