Government moves to ban fur farming 

The Government will today move to end the practice of fur farming in Ireland.

Agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue is expected to bring a memo to Cabinet on the prohibition of the practice later today.

Mr McConalogue is seeking approval from his ministerial colleagues to implement a prohibition on fur farming in Ireland, as well as to provide for a scheme of compensation for the small number of fur farms currently operating.

Ending fur farming is a commitment of the programme for government, but the practice came under increased scrutiny last November when chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan advised the culling of mink in the country over fears of a variant of Covid-19 linked to the animals after outbreaks in Denmark, Greece, and The Netherlands.

The variant linked to the animals has not been detected here.

Currently, there are around 120,000 mink across farms in Laois, Donegal, and Kerry.

Agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins.

Under Mr McConalogue's scheme, farmers will be compensated for the closing down of their operations with the value of the animals, demolition of any facilities, and redundancy payments built into the packages.

The prohibition on fur farming provisions will be provided for in an amendment to the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

This amendment is expected to include a provision that cats, chinchillas, dogs, foxes, mink, and weasels (including stoats) shall not be farmed for their fur or skin.

If approved by Cabinet, it will not come into effect until 2022.

Children's minister Roderic O'Gorman. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Meanwhile, children's minister Roderic O'Gorman will bring a memo proposing a wide-ranging review of equality legislation.

The review of the Equal Status Acts will examine their effectiveness in combatting discrimination and promoting equality.

It will also look at two commitments in the programme for government — the inclusion of socioeconomic status as a grounds for discrimination and introducing a gender-identity ground.

Cabinet will also discuss a new examinership-lite scheme — the Small Company Rescue Process, which will be provided for in the Companies (Rescue Process for Small and Micro Companies) Bill 2021.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will seek approval of the bill which will allow smaller companies to avail of a more accessible and cheaper way to stay in business during temporary difficulties.