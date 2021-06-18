Mica scandal: Marc MacSharry says he will resign if homeowners don't get 100% redress

Mica scandal: Marc MacSharry says he will resign if homeowners don't get 100% redress

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry:'We need 100% redress as was made available to the people in Dublin and Leinster when they had this problem some years ago.' File picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 15:19
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

Fianna Fáil Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry says he will resign if homeowners affected by the mica scandal do not receive 100% redress.

Mr MacSharry is the second Fianna Fáil TD to threaten resignation over the defective blocks, after Mayo TD Dara Calleary.

On Tuesday, thousands of people protested in Dublin demanding an expansion of the redress scheme.

Thousands of buildings, primarily in Donegal and Mayo, have been damaged because of blocks containing high levels of mica.

"We need 100% redress as was made available to the people in Dublin and Leinster when they had this problem some years ago," Mr MacSharry said.

"In fact, the current Minister of Housing was a champion from a senator's seat at that time in getting that scheme up and running and getting the support for the people, it's a chronic problem.

"We need to give people 100% redress for costs incurred.

"In parallel, if we can pursue quarry people, if we can pursue unscrupulous professionals who knowingly provided dodgy materials then will do that too, but in the first instance, we must have a support scheme, which mirrors that support that was given to the people in Dublin, we're entitled to no less here."

'A national crisis'

Mr MacSharry called the mica scandal "a national crisis".

"That is what governments exist for, that is what we pay taxes for, us to provide services and help people. We do that on our health services every day. We did it for the banks, and I'm much more interested in the importance of our citizens," he said.

The citizens of Donegal or Mayo or Clare are no less important than those of Dublin and Leinster, we expect to be treated within the same way."

Mr MacSharry said: "If they're going to let people's houses fall down around them, having looked after people in Dublin, then that's a big big problem.

"I'm a proud member of Fianna Fáil but I'm employed and work for the people."

Mica redress scheme changes to be announced in a 'few weeks'

