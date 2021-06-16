Poll shows sharp increase in support for Fianna Fáil and Micheál Martin

Fianna Fáil and Táoiseach Micheal Martin have seen sharp increases in their popular support since the ramping up of the vaccine rollout, a new national opinion poll has found.

Satisfaction with the Government’s performance has also spiked by 10 points to 53%, a clear sign of the rollout winning public approval.

On Covid-19, 70% of those polled said they felt the Government was doing a good job in terms of combatting the pandemic, compared to 45% in February, a result also clearly linked to the perceived success of the vaccine rollout.

The Ipsos/MRBI poll for the Irish Times shows Fianna Fáil’s support has jumped six points from 14% to 20% , while support for Fine Gael has slipped back three points from 30% to 27%.

Sinn Féin is now the most popular party in the country on 31% rising three points from 28% since the last poll conducted in February.

Support for the Green Party remains static at 6% while Labour remains stuck on 3%, unchanged from the last poll.

Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Mary Lou McDonald. File picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

The big losers are ‘Independents and others’ who have slipped from 19% to 13%.

A separate category of non-aligned independents have also slipped back from 13% in February to 8% now.

The Social Democrats and Solidarity People Before Profit are both on just 2% while Aontú is on 1%.

Leaders

In terms of support for the party leaders, Mr Martin has seen his own personal satisfaction rating jump from 42% to 49% while Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s personal rating is up four points from 52% to 56%.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has seen her personal satisfaction rating fall from 45% to 42% while satisfaction with Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has fallen by nine points from 35% to 26%.

The survey in the Republic of Ireland was conducted exclusively on behalf of the Irish Times among a national quarter sample of 1,200, representative of the 3.6 million adults aged 18 and upwards, covering 120 sampling points in all constituencies in the Republic of Ireland.

Personal in home interviewing took place on the 14th and 15th of June 2021, the accuracy level is estimated to be approximately plus or minus 2.8% in all respects.

The survey was conducted within the guidelines laid down by authorities.