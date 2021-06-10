'Very real anger and tension' in unionist community at Northern Ireland Protocol

The secretary of state for Northern Ireland has said the EU and the Irish Government have, at times, "understated" unionist anger towards the backstop protocol.

Brandon Lewis, speaking to the Irish Examiner, said there is "very, very real anger and tension" in the unionist community at a perceived loss of identity due to the introduction of the Northern Ireland Protocol — a mechanism to avoid a customs control border on the island.

Mr Lewis went on to heap praise on Taoiseach Micheál Martin whom he said has been "a very helpful, pragmatic, and sensible voice for the EU".

I do hope the EU will be listening to the Irish Government in terms of the need for some flexibility, some pragmatism to get a solution.

He added: "That's certainly what we want to do, and that's why we have put so many papers into the EU about ways that this can be done, and how we can interpret the protocol in a way that actually works, in Northern Ireland and then, ultimately, the EU and for the Republic of Ireland."

Senior figures from the European Commission and the British government have met in London to review the operation of the Northern Ireland protocol, with both sides accusing each other of inflexibility.



Mr Lewis said this reflects the "slightly odd thing with EU, at the moment".

"The EU says they want to have a pragmatic and flexible approach, but they need to actually show that as well as talk about it."

Brandon Lewis rejected any allegation that the UK was not a trustworthy negotiator in the Brexit process. Picture: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

The secretary of state said the EU believes "this is just some unionists who have an issue", and that is not a correct representation of the problems of the protocol, which "affects everybody."



"I do think there has not been enough of an understanding or acknowledgement from the EU around the impact that the EU's actions, particularly around the triggering article 16 have had on the sense of identity for unionists in Northern Ireland, and that is a real issue we've seen, even in the protests we've seen in the last few weeks," he added.

"Around the triggering of Article 16, the Taoiseach was immensely sensible, pragmatic, and helpful around wanting to see a pragmatic solution.

We are neighbours and we share the island of Ireland, and it's in everybody's interest to get a good, sensible, pragmatic approach.

Mr Lewis went on to reject any allegation that the UK was not a trustworthy negotiator in the Brexit process saying "we did what was on the tin" to ensure there "were no empty shelves" in Northern Ireland.

"We appreciate the EU are very focused on protecting the single market and our focus is on the Good Friday Agreement ... we've got to make sure that people in Northern Ireland are able to be part of the United Kingdom," he said.

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill rejected the assertion that the protocol "affects everybody”.

“I made it clear today that the DUP don’t speak for the majority of citizens in the North,” she said after a meeting with EU and UK representatives.

“The majority of people support the protocol. The protocol offers an opportunity with access to EU and British markets.”