‘Wrong’ to continue Government's 'draconian' Covid-19 powers

"It is entirely unreasonable and wrong" to continue the Government's Covid-19 powers without a review of how they have been carried out, the Dáil has heard.

The Health and Criminal Justice (Amendment) Bill 2021 was debated in the chamber last night, with many in the opposition calling for a sunset clause on the far-reaching powers given to Government at the start of the pandemic.

Emergency powers to implement Covid-19 restrictions are to be extended until November, with an amendment that gives the possibility of a three-month extension until February next year.

The emergency powers allow the State to detain people to stop the spread of the virus, restrict travel, require people to wear face coverings, and prohibit some events such as large gatherings taking place.

An amendment put forward by Social Democrat co-leader Roisin Shortall would see a six-week extension to the "wide-ranging and draconian" powers with the Government providing a report on their operation in order for TDs to review whether they are justified.

She said that TDs had passed the legislation last year with "a heavy heart" but added, "we are now in a very very different place".

Many TDs pointed out that some Covid-19 payments are being wound down on September 7, yet the Government wants its powers extended until possibly February.

Independent TD Denis Naughten's amendment suggested the powers only be extended until September 9.

The opposition was united against a full extension, with Independent TD Mattie McGrath saying the Government were playing them "for fools" and Michael McNamara adding he would feel uncomfortable with these powers "even if we had a competent Health Minister".

The vote was won by the Government 73-68, rejecting the opposition amendments and will now go to the Seanad tomorrow.

An extension to extend the expiry date of Mandatory Hotel Quarantine until July 31 was also passed.