Taoiseach blasts Sinn Féin's housing policies as 'hypocrisy on a grand scale'

The Government has been told to fast-track legislation to block an 8% hike in rents in the coming months.

Renters have been left "in the lurch" by successive Housing Ministers, according to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

She said that the Government must fast-track legislation to avoid an 8% rise in rents next month due to a loophole in the laws around Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs).

Ms McDonald said that the issue was "now a social one" and threatened the ability of Ireland's cities to become liveable and attract businesses because affordable accommodation was scarce.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin hit back at claims that the Government has not protected tenants, adding that Covid-19 protections are in place for the most vulnerable, which he called a "proportionate response". He said Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien will soon extend the protections for tenants which are due to expire in July to allow stability in the market for renters.

He said Mr O'Brien is planning legislation to replace the RPZs and allow for "long-term renting at an affordable rate".

Mr Martin said that he doubted Sinn Féin's "sincerity and honesty" on the issue of housing and said that the party's opposition of a housing development in Donabate in Dublin last week was "hypocrisy on a grand scale". He accused Sinn Féin of exploiting the housing crisis for votes.

People Before Profit (PBP) TD Paul Murphy said that the 8% rise would mean a €160 rise for a woman named Jane, which would bring the rent on her house in Tallaght to €2,140 per month.

Mr Martin said that the scope for the Government to intervene on the issue of rents was "limited" due to the constraints of the Constitution and said that the Government "does not represent landlords".

Mr Murphy said that he concedes the constitutional limits and asked the Taoiseach if he would support his party's constitutional amendment bill on a right to housing which will be read at second stage tomorrow.

"You won't be able to have it both ways," Mr Murphy said.

Mr Martin said the Government would be amending the PBP bill and that the Government is committed to the idea of a right to housing, but said that objections from politicians were a bigger issue in the short term.

"We don't have the luxury of objecting to 1,200 homes," he said.

Ms McDonald later raised the revaluation of homes under the Local Property Tax (LPT). She said that the "hard choices always impact those least able to pay".

Mr Martin said that Ms McDonald was being "disingenuous" adding that the property tax in the North was higher than the increases proposed here.