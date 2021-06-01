Phasing out of Covid supports dubbed 'premature and unfair'

The phasing out of Covid supports from September has been dubbed "premature and unfair", with some saying that it will put extra stress on those who are already struggling financially.

Members of the Opposition have rounded on the Government for phasing out the pandemic unemployment payment, and have urged the Taoiseach to rethink the decision.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said workers do not want to be on the PUP, but the support will still be needed in the months ahead as some sectors will continue to be prevented from returning.

The economy will not be operating at full tilt by September, you know that," she told the Taoiseach, adding that workers are now being punished.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said the decision to reduce payments will cause "serious stress and anxiety among a huge cohort of people, many of whom are barely keeping their heads above water".

The Government has announced that PUP payments will be reduced by €50 from September with a further €50 reduction in November under a phasing out of the support.

Defending the decision, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government has "responded comprehensively" to the impact of Covid-19.

"We are moving into a new phase now in terms of economic recovery, and that means the targeting and allocation of resources that can create new opportunities," Mr Martin told the Dáil.

He said the PUP had originally been introduced to last just 12 weeks, but the support has been extended throughout the pandemic.

Mr Martin said the full PUP rate will be kept in place until September and said no one, including members of the Opposition, had expected emergency payments to be there forever.

The Taoiseach said there will be a "significant recovery" in the economy in the coming months, and extra funding will be allocated for retraining workers and supporting sectors where additional jobs can be created.