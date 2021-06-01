'Blood on the floor' as TDs set to clash on new housing quango

Sharp clashes are expected today as the Government is set to battle with the Opposition over its controversial Land Development Agency.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is to face down calls at the Oireachtas Housing Committee to prevent the State from allowing private developers to build on public land when amendments on the LDA bill are debated.

“There will be blood on the floors and skin flying,” predicted Cian O’Callaghan, the Social Democrats housing spokesman, adding there is likely to be many divisions and votes during the hearings this week.

Mr O’Callaghan said it doesn’t matter how many times the minister says public homes on public land — if public land is sold to private developers then that severely limits the ability to build affordable homes.

He said large developers are already sitting on significant landbanks and do not need more.

“Large developers, by their nature, drip-feed homes, building out sites over several years — this is the only way that they can achieve the kinds of prices that they are looking for — so they do not build out sites fast."

In contrast, if homes are built at affordable prices, they could be built out fast and sold out fast.

Mr O’Callaghan said what is needed is for housing on public land to be developed by local authorities and approved housing bodies. The Land Development Agency should be focused on providing land for these purposes.

Sinn Féin's Thomas Gould, a member of the Housing Committee, said last week it became clear that the minister for housing has absolutely no interest in working constructively with any opposition parties to actually ensure that the LDA does not just strip the power of local authorities but instead, builds truly affordable, and social, public housing on public land in conjunction with local authorities.

“The committee will be discussing really important amendments tomorrow and instead of blindly refusing to listen to opposition parties, the minister should be coming to committee with an open mind and constructive attitude.

"The Bill, as it currently stands, is inherently flawed,” he said.

It skews developments in favour of open-market, private and unaffordable prices and establishes a State agency that is neither transparent nor accountable.

Among the amendments to be discussed today will be one that would ensure that the subsidiary designated activity companies (DACs) established under the LDA are subject to the Freedom of Information Act.

“This is a vital step in ensuring that state funding, state land and public housing aren’t used and developed without the ability for public scrutiny,” Mr Gould said.

Sinn Féin will also be bringing an amendment that would ensure that: