Eamon Ryan: UK and US travel will resume on same date as EU

UK and US travel will resume on the same date as the EU, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has confirmed.

Mr Ryan made the comments as he entered Government Buildings for today's Cabinet meeting, which will sign off on a suite of reopenings.

The Cabinet will sign off on the return of crowds at matches, open-air concerts, and other outdoor events from June 7.

However, pubs and restaurants will not be allowed to serve customers indoors until July 5, which has been met by strong criticism from hospitality sector representatives who have threatened legal action over the delay.

Cinemas have also been added to the June 7 reopening list.

Hotels and guesthouses have been given the green light to reopen from June 2.

Vaccines

Also entering Cabinet, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the delay in delivery of certain vaccines has not held up the planned reopening.

The Cabinet is also expected to announce the date Ireland will sign up to the EU digital green cert, which will clear the way for international travel to recommence.

It is likely to be mid-July before people are allowed to go abroad on holidays or leave the country for non-essential purposes.

It is expected that travel will resume on July 19.

Earlier, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told RTÉ Radio that delays in deliveries of the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines will be felt more for inward and outward international tourism than it would for Irish businesses reopening.

He said the Government's target of vaccinating 80% of adults with a first dose was now somewhere in the mid-70s, with more than 60% of the adult population fully vaccinated by mid-July.

Mr Varadkar said that every week that Ireland does not reopen fully is another 300,000 people vaccinated and this means there is a virtue in waiting for travel to resume.