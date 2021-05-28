Varadkar: Vaccine programme delay could slow return to international travel

Delays to the Covid-19 vaccine programme will not impact Ireland's reopening, but could slow down a return to international travel.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told RTÉ Radio that delays in deliveries of the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines will be felt more for inward and outward international tourism than it would for Irish businesses reopening.

He said the Government's target of vaccinating 80% of adults with a first dose was now somewhere in the mid-70s, with more than 60% of the adult population fully vaccinated by mid-July.

Mr Varadkar said that while the rollout is behind, it is not substantial enough to change the course of the reopening plan.

The Government will today announce the return of crowds at matches, open air concerts, and other outdoor events as part of a grand reopening of the country from June 7.

However, pubs and restaurants will not be allowed to serve customers indoors until July 5, something Mr Varadkar said would be met with the CRSS payments and other government supports.

Mr Varadkar said that every week that Ireland does not reopen fully is another 300,000 people vaccinated and this means there is a virtue in waiting.

Just waiting a month allows 1.2 million people be vaccinated or fully vaccinated.

He said that by the end of July, 2.5m will be vaccinated or fully vaccinated.

Mr Varadkar said that the return of international travel "will not be the international travel you're used to" adding that there will be requirements in testing and vaccines.

He said all EU countries will come off the mandatory hotel quarantine list, but countries could be added to red lists after people travel, which is something that travellers need to take into account.

However, he warned that restrictions will remain in place with regard to travel to and from Britain over concerns around the so-called Indian variant of Covid-19.

Mr Varadkar said that today's announcement is being made possible because of stable case numbers and a decline in those in ICUs across the country.

He said that the low number of healthcare workers contracting the virus shows that the vaccine programme is working, calling the vaccines "a miracle of science and enterprise".

Mr Varadkar said that vaccination will not make up part of test events due to be held over the summer.

The numbers of people permitted to attend open-air events will increase on a phased basis over the summer, opening up the possibility of crowds of 5,000 at Croke Park for Championship games as well as concerts and other events.

He said that for larger events, antigen testing could be used.