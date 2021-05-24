Ballymurphy families: Boris Johnson's apology 'feeble and insincere'

The families of the Ballymurphy massacre victims will on Tuesday describe as “feeble and insincere” the apology given by British prime minister Boris Johnson this month.
The families of the victims will appear before the Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement and in their opening statements, witnesses will tell of their joy at the recent inquest verdicts which concluded the 11 killed at Ballymurphy were innocent.
"The police have never investigated the deaths of our loved ones,” John Teggart will say.
Mr Teggart’s father Danny was one of those killed.
“We were overjoyed at the verdict. We corrected history. We corrected the lies that our loved ones were gunmen and a gunwoman. We always knew our loved ones were innocent, now the world knows it,” he will tell TDs.
The families are outraged that a proper police investigation which is normal practice when citizens are murdered has not taken place.
“The British government now wants to deny us and others any chance for justice by introducing an amnesty for these murderers,” Mr Teggart will say.