Poll shows support boost for Martin with Sinn Féin still the most popular party

Sinn Féin is still the most popular party in Ireland but the Taoiseach has seen his support rise, according to a new poll.

Micheál Martin’s public satisfaction rating has jumped six points, leaving him tied with Leo Varadkar and Mary Lou McDonald on 49%.

Both the Tánaiste and the Sinn Féin leader saw their ratings drop one point.

The Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll shows Ms McDonald’s party dropping two points but it remains the country’s most popular.

Sinn Féin (30%) is two points ahead of Fine Gael which picked up an extra point in the poll.

There was no change for Fianna Fáil (22%), while the Green Party is up two to 5% with Labour down one to 4%.

In contrasting fashion, Labour leader Alan Kelly saw his personal rating jump five points to 47%, while Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has dropped two to 34%.

Support for the Social Democrats is up one to 2%, while Solidarity/People Before Profit are at 1% after dropping one point.

Independents and others are up one to 8%.

The poll was conducted between May 4 and May 18.

The result comes as the Government ramps up the vaccine rollout and battles the recent cyberattack on the HSE.

Paul Reid, CEO of the health service, confirmed on Saturday that around 45% of all adults have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Just over 15% of people are full vaccinated, he added.