Redress scheme for mother and baby home survivors delayed by large number of submissions

April deadline put back to June due to the hundreds of people contacting the consultation phase of the ex-gratia scheme
Children's minister Roderic O'Gorman wrote to campaigners and survivors saying his "ambitious deadline" of April had to be put back due to the volume of people making contributions to the public consultation. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 06:30
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

A redress scheme for survivors of mother and baby homes has been delayed, and is now unlikely to come before Cabinet until June.

Children's minister Roderic O'Gorman has said he set an "ambitious deadline" for the scheme following the publication of the mother and baby homes commission report in January, but a large number of public submissions about the redress scheme has caused delays.

The minister had first promised that the ex-gratia restorative recognition scheme would be drawn up by an interdepartmental group (IDG) at the end of April.

Writing to campaign groups and survivors, Mr O'Gorman said he was "delighted" at the strong response to the public consultation, and said around 450 written submissions were received, and 17 online meetings held.

Large volume of people coming forward

However, he said the large number of people coming forward meant that the consultation process had gone on beyond the deadline and a report on this was also delayed, which has had a knock-on impact on the IDG's work.

He said the IDG is now working "extremely hard" to ensure that they deliver their report in the coming weeks.

Mr O'Gorman will then submit recommendations to Government for a decision on the restorative recognition scheme.

"Please be assured that this work is a priority for the Minister and the Department and every effort is being made to complete it as soon as possible," the letter stated.

"While it is appreciated that the news of this delay may be disappointing, we are keen to reiterate how important it is for the IDG to give this matter the time and consideration it deserves and to be fully informed of the views of former residents in its deliberations."

Call for medical card for all survivors

Calls have already been made to give an enhanced medical card to all former residents of mother and baby homes — and not just those who spent six months or longer in an institution, as has been recommended.

Mothers who gave birth in institutions that were not examined by the commission of investigation — and the people who were born in them — are also concerned they may not qualify for any redress scheme.

Excavations of burial sites

Meanwhile, the minister is due before the Oireachtas children's committee today to discuss new laws to allow for the phased excavation of mother and baby home burial sites. Mr O'Gorman is expected to set out the logic behind some of the issues raised with the bill, including the role of the coroner.

Mr O'Gorman will say he has listened to commentary raising particular concerns regarding investigative obligations under various human rights instruments, and the information that will be available to family members during an intervention under the proposed legislation.

However, he will also tell the committee that the intention of the bill is to suspend coronial jurisdiction "as it relates to exhumation and identification", but "only for so long as the intervention lasts".

UN urged to intervene in mother and baby homes scandal

