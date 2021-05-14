Boris Johnson 'now fully understands' needs of Ballymurphy families, says Taoiseach

Boris Johnson now fully understands the needs of the Ballymurphy families, the Taoiseach has said following a meeting with the UK prime minister.

Mr Martin discussed post-Brexit trade and the relationship between both countries during a meeting at Chequers.

After arriving back in Dublin following the meeting, Mr Martin said he believes his British counterpart does understand the complexities of Northern Ireland.

"I think he does understand now and I think he is appraised of the situation. We had a good discussion on that, on a one-to-one basis," said Mr Martin.

Relatives of those killed at Ballymurphy had criticised a letter of apology Mr Johnson sent to them on Thursday for failing to describe the shootings at Ballymurphy in 1971 as a "massacre".

The Taoiseach added that Mr Johnson would "deal with it in his way" in the future.

Downing St commitment

After the meeting, a Downing Street spokesperson said Mr Johnson had restated the UK Government’s commitment to finding a way forward in Northern Ireland that delivers for victims, aids truth recovery and helps communities in the future.

"They agreed it was profoundly sad that the families of victims had to wait so long for the truth," a spokesperson said.

The future relationship between the UK and Ireland was also discussed including further collaboration on science and technology, fighting climate change and cultural endeavours.

“They agreed on the importance of working together to uphold the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and to maintain smooth trade between Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

“The leaders resolved to continue to work together in our fight against coronavirus and to closely share information in order to enable a better recovery.”

Boris Johnson welcomed holding "good discussions" with his Irish counterpart Micheál Martin.

The Prime Minister tweeted: "We are both committed to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and to addressing the legacy of the Troubles to deliver a brighter future for everyone in Northern Ireland."

Northern Ireland Assembly

Mr Martin also stressed the importance of the Northern Ireland Assembly working.

"I have made it very clear that the Assembly is important, the Executive is important in terms of fulfilling the objectives of the Good Friday Agreement, working for people, dealing with the basic bread and butter issues that matter to people in terms of education, housing, health and in the midst of a pandemic in particular," he said.

"Notwithstanding all of the difference on the Executive and the Assembly, it's fair to say that they did work collectively towards dealing with that global pandemic.

"But each political party takes its own decisions in terms of its elections and its policies.

"We discussed the importance of moving politics forward in Northern Ireland as well today, and the importance of making sure the institutions work."

Mr Martin confirmed that the UK's Brexit minister David Frost was also at the meeting and the issue of the protocol was discussed.

"It is our view that the mechanisms that are within the withdrawal agreement can facilitate a resolution of these issues and should be continued with and should be pursued," he told reporters outside Government Buildings.