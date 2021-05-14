Brexit and Ballymurphy to dominate agenda in Boris-Micheál meeting

Brexit, the Northern Irish protocol and the fallout of the Ballymurphy massacre inquest will dominate the agenda for today’s meeting between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Martin will travel to England today to meet Mr Johnson at his Chequers estate in Buckinghamshire.

Amid rising tensions in the North and increased unionist opposition to the protocol, the first meeting of the leaders since last August is significant.

There has been criticism of the decision to limit access to the media at the meeting and there will be no joint press conference afterwards.

The meeting, due to take place at lunchtime and which was scheduled some time ago is being seen as an attempt by both Downing Street and Dublin to repair strained relations following the formal Brexit process commencing on January 1.

Clearly, the Covid-19 pandemic is a feature in the delay in this meeting taking place but senior government sources here are said to be “suspicious” of Mr Johnson’s ability to act honestly on the North, Brexit and Ballymurphy.

The Government in recent days has reiterated its stance that it stands in solidarity with the relatives of the 10 innocent people killed in Ballymurphy in 1971.

It is likely that Mr Martin will say his government wants other issues of legacy and justice dealt with under the terms of the Stormont House Agreement, and it is likely he will raise some concern about the proposed amnesty for British soldiers and provisional terrorists.

According to sources, improving North-South relations will also form part of the discussion with the Taoiseach expected to emphasise that ways must be found to make the Northern Ireland Protocol work.

It is understood that seeking a greater deal of co-operation on dealing with Covid-19 will also feature in their discussion with a possibility that travel restrictions between Ireland and Britain could be lifted earlier in the summer than had previously been thought possible. As Leo Varadkar said earlier this week, this would likely be a first step in the resumption of international travel.