New tracing bill will not allow families of deceased people apply for birth certs

The families of deceased adopted people will not be able to apply for the birth certs or medical history of their loved ones under new information and tracing legislation.

Children's minister Roderic O'Gorman has published a long-anticipated draft bill to allow adoptees access to their personal information which campaigners have been calling for for many years.

A comprehensive tracing service, as well as a statutory contact preference register to support people wishing to make contact or share information, will be rolled out under the new legislation.

No sanctions for contacting family

In the case of birth certificates and birth information, adopted people will be informed of their birth parent's contact preference when they ask to receive a copy of their birth documents. Where the preference is for no contact, this will be conveyed as part of an information session with a social worker. However, there will be no criminal sanctions for people who do make contact with their birth parents or family.

Adoptees will automatically be provided with any medical information which relates to themselves, and if there are any family medical issues that may impact the adopted person, this will be released to the person's nominated GP.

However, Mr O'Gorman confirmed that the current draft does not give the children or family of adoptees the right to apply for access to this information.

"The rights here are for adoptees, they are for boarded out people, they are for people who were subject to illegal birth registrations, they are rights to be exercised by the individuals themselves," he said.

Records will not be redacted

Mr O'Gorman said information held on personal records will not be redacted.

He said there are six categories of information which take in birth certificates, birth information, early life information, care information, medical information, as well as mementoes that may have been left.

"The person who assigned the boarded-out person for boarding out, yes their name will be available," Mr O'Gorman confirmed when asked if officials or those involved in the care of adoptees would be redacted.