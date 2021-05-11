Stephen Donnelly: All restrictions on maternity visits should be lifted

There is no reason that all restrictions on maternity visitation and accompaniment shouldn't be lifted, the Health Minister said.

Stephen Donnelly was speaking as protests were due to be held outside maternity hospitals in Dublin against the restrictions, which both the CMO and HSE have said should end. However, individual hospitals are responsible for their own restrictions, leading to what many feel is an inconsistent approach.

The Health Minister said that he has "been very clear" on the issue and echoed comments from Dr Tony Holohan who said that there is "no good reason” in public health terms why partners would not be allowed visit.

"A circular has been issued and a clarification been issued to that from the Chief Clinical Officer that the HSE's position is that visitation should be expanded to the (20-week) scan, birth and visits to NICUs. The HSE has said, however, that local authorities can judge if there is a high rate of Covid in the hospital or area.

"My own view is that we need visitation to be as broad as possible. It's been very, very difficult for women and their partners. We're all aware of cases where partners have had to wait outside and nobody wants that, but it is being relaxed."

Mr Donnelly also said that a comment by the head of Nphet's modelling committee that supermarket-sold antigen tests were "snake oil" was "not helpful". Mr Donnelly said that he "has the height of respect" for Professor Philip Nolan and the work that he has done.

"It is the case that there are very strongly held views on both sides of this issue. Some believe that it has a very important role to play, others are concerned that if they're used in the wrong ways, they can cause people to act in different ways. But my view and the view of Government is that they have an important role to play."

Mr Donnelly said that ads carried by Lidl for the tests, which offered barbecue supplies as well, inferred that "people could take a test and go to meet a lot of people". He said that the tests had a role as "an extra support".

The Minister said that Niac has yet to report to the CMO on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people below the age of 50. He added that Ireland would hit two million doses administered in the vaccine rollout this week.