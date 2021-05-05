Varadkar warned Fine Gael will face 'political consequences' if vulture funds not stopped

Members of Leo Varadkar's own party have warned him that Fine Gael will face "enormous political consequences" if they do not stop vulture funds buying up housing estates.

The Government has faced strong criticism both inside and outside the Dáil for allowing foreign investors to continue to buy up large numbers of family homes.

The Tánaiste told a private meeting of his party that Fine Gael does not control the Department of Housing but “it is our problem and we, as a party, need to help minister Darragh O'Brien in resolving it.”

Passionate debate on housing

Mr Varadkar said a lot of work is required and solutions are needed, but added that the Government is making great progress on social housing.

Fine Gael members raised serious concerns that the issue is not being treated with urgency and said they would be willing to sit late into the night or at weekends to ensure limits are now introduced on international property investors.

At least eight TDs and senators lined up to speak on the issue and there were passionate contributions during a meeting of the parliamentary party this evening.

Kerry TD Brendan Griffin called for a reversal of property market incentives brought in by former finance minister Michael Noonan as he said it was a "different world" when these measures were introduced.

'Let's get legislation through'

"If we need to sit late or at weekends, let's get legislation through to stop investment funds buying homes," he told members of his own party.

Mr Griffin said there are significant problems in scenic regions, including his own county, where people can't build houses because of restrictions but also are blocked from purchasing because holiday home buyers are pushing up prices beyond their reach.

He said this is particularly bad in the Kerry Gaeltacht which means young Irish speakers are being forced out.

Mr Griffin added that families in west Kerry are now having to move 40 miles to Tralee to afford to buy a home.

'Enormous political consequences'

It is understood the Kildare North TD Bernard Durkan said the political consequences of not addressing the problem will be enormous, while Galway senator Sean Kyne said it would be very difficult to regain the votes of people aged in their 20s and 30s if action is not taken.

Senator Barry Ward raised the current difficulties faced by young people who are being forced to move away from their parents which breaks up family support structures.

Others who voiced concerns included Fergus O'Dowd, Tim Lombard, and David Stanton.

It is understood finance minister Paschal Donohoe described it as a "balancing act" as vulture funds had a role in pre-funding apartments.

However, he said he does not support these funds coming in and purchasing properties that have already been built, and he will be looking into the issue with housing minister Darragh O'Brien.