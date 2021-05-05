O’Neill praises Sinn Féin MLAs for showing leadership by not seeking re-election

Two Sinn Féin MLAs who are not seeking re-election in Foyle have shown leadership by recognising the need for change, Michelle O’Neill has said.

The party vice president said she wanted to commend Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan for their decision.

The two MLAs confirmed on Tuesday they would not be standing in the next Assembly election.

Sinn Féin had asked the women to consider their positions as part of a wider reorganisation of party structures in Foyle, triggered by an internal review into recent election disappointments in the constituency.

Ms O’Neill said it was “not a shocker” that the party was acting to address electoral issues in the area.

“We’ve had a few bad election results in the constituency of Foyle and we needed to regroup, a review group was established and work was done,” she told the PA news agency.

“I commend the two girls, I commend both Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan for the leadership that they have shown in recognising that there was a need for change in the Foyle constituency, that they want to be part of that change. So I commend both of them.

“I thank them for the work they have done and look forward to working with them as we rebuild the constituency in that area in advance of the Assembly election next year.”

Ms O’Neill said selection conventions would be held in the constituency and new candidates would be announced in “due course”.

On Tuesday, Ms Anderson, a former MEP and junior Assembly minister, said the call for her to step aside had come as a “body blow”.

She said she had received strong support from fellow members, urging her to remain in her position.

However, she said she accepted the decision of the party and agreed to step down.

“Throughout my life as a republican I have always put our struggle first,” she said.

“And so in wanting what the leadership believes to be best for it, I have decided not to seek the nomination to contest the next Assembly election.”

Ms Mullan confirmed she would step aside in a brief statement posted to her Twitter account.

It read: “I confirm that I will not be seeking a nomination to stand for @sinnfeinireland at the next Assembly Election.

“It has been a great privilege to represent and work for the people of Derry. I will continue to be a SF activist and I look forward to a new chapter in my life.”