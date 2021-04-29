'Real concern' in Government at emergence of more hard-line DUP

There is "real concern" within Government about the viability of the Northern executive amid fears that a more hard-line DUP leader could emerge after the resignation of Arlene Foster.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have paid tribute to Ms Foster, who fell on her sword amid recrimination and chaos within the DUP.

Her departure was inevitable after a majority of her MLAs in Belfast and several of her Westminster MPs signed a letter expressing no confidence in her leadership.

However, sources in Dublin have made clear they are keen to “allow space” for things to play out and not do or say anything that could further destabilise matters.

Edwin Poots, the North’s minister of agriculture, environment, and rural affairs, is seen as the frontrunner to replace Ms Foster as first minister.

He had pulled out of a meeting with his southern counterpart Charlie McConalogue earlier in the day.

The Taoiseach paid tribute to Ms Foster, saying her tenure sent a strong message to women about what can be achieved in and through politics.

“As a person who has personal experience of the suffering that violence brings, Arlene knows more than most how difficult it is, but also how important it is to work together for the peace and prosperity for all.

“I am sure that she will continue to make an important contribution to public life."

Announcing her resignation, Ms Foster said it was important to give space over the next few weeks for DUP officers to make arrangements for the election of a new leader.

“When elected, I will work with the new leader on transition arrangements. As first minister, it is important that I complete work on a number of important issues for Northern Ireland alongside other executive colleagues.

"Northern Ireland and its people have been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and there remains more work to be done to steer us through the pandemic and to lessen its impact on the lives of everyone," she said.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve the people of Northern Ireland as their first minister and to represent my home constituency of Fermanagh/South Tyrone,” she said.

Ms Foster said her election as leader of the DUP “broke a glass ceiling”, adding: “I am glad I inspired other women to enter politics and spurred them on to take up elected office.

MPs Jeffrey Donaldson and Gavin Robinson, both viewed as moderates, and the more hardline Mr Poots are among the names emerging as potential successors.

There is some speculation that when Mrs Foster does depart, the twin roles she currently occupies could be split going forward, with one politician taking on the role of party leader and another being appointed first minister.

That would potentially allow an MP to lead the party from Westminster while an MLA takes on the first minister's job.