Arlene Foster to step down as First Minister and DUP leader 

Arlene Foster is to step down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party and as First Minister of Northern Ireland.

She will step down as DUP leader in May and as First Minister the following month.

Ms Foster said in a statement: "A short time ago I called the Party Chairman to inform him that I intend to step down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party on the twenty-eighth of May and as First Minister of Northern Ireland at the end of June."

“It is important to give space over the next few weeks for the party officers to make arrangements for the election of a new leader. When elected, I will work with the new leader on transition arrangements.”

Ms Foster had faced a revolt against her leadership over the handling of Brexit and a decision to abstain in a vote on gay conversion therapy.

She first served as First Minister in 2016 for 12 months and was again appointed to the role in 2020.

In 2017, the Executive collapsed and did not reform until January 2020.

Ms Foster said it has been "the privilege of my life to serve the people of Northern Ireland as their First Minister".

Acknowledging the "testing times" the NI Executive has faced, Ms Foster said "it remains my firm view that Northern Ireland has been better served having local Ministers at this time.

"It is unthinkable that we could have faced into the Coronavirus pandemic without our own devolved Ministers in place and no Ministerial direction for Departments.

"As I prepare to depart the political stage it is my view that if Northern Ireland is to prosper then it will only do so built on the foundations of successful and durable devolution. That will require continued hard work and real determination and courage on all sides."

Referring to the Cash for Ash scandal, Ms Foster said the RHI Inquiry “was a difficult period” and that “the three years without devolution caused untold harm to our public services”.

She stated that “the Protocol being foisted upon Northern Ireland against the will of unionists has served to destabilise Northern Ireland in more recent times.”

Ms Foster said that during her tenure as leader, she sought to lead the DUP and the North "away from division and towards a better path."

Concluding her statement, she called on everyone in the North to "live together".

"There are people in Northern Ireland with a British identity, others are Irish, others are Northern Irish, others are a mixture of all three and some are new and emerging.

"We must all learn to be generous to each other, live together and share this wonderful country.

"The future of unionism and Northern Ireland will not be found in division, it will only be found in sharing this place we all are privileged to call home."