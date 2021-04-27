€82k pay rise for senior government official is 'appropriate', says Micheál Martin

The Taoiseach has defended an €82,000 salary increase for the new secretary general of the Department of Health, claiming it was "appropriate".

Micheál Martin told an Oireachtas committee the Department of Health is "not like other departments" and said Robert Watt's €291,000 salary reflects this.

The chair of the Finance Committee John McGuinness said "giving someone a huge increase in their salary doesn't necessarily mean that they're going to transform and reform", a department.

He said there were other employees within the HSE who were refused pay increases "so you can understand why there would be anger and upset about the decision that was so easily reached" in relation to the salary increase for Mr Watt, who recently took up the role.

He also questioned the "transparency of the process" for arriving at the decision and said his committee had not received specific information which the members had asked for.

Right type of talent

Mr Martin suggested that previous salary increases had attracted the right type of talent to other positions and significant reform is required in health.

"Having been a former minister for health, I think the increase is appropriate for this position," said Mr Martin, adding he believes the new salary should remain in place for future secretaries general of the Department of Health.

But Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín described it as an "extraordinary pay increase", given the fact that the economy is under "potentially unprecedented pressure" at the moment.

Sinn Féin's Mairead Farrell said people would be "astonished" to learn that the head of the Department of Health now earns more than the Taoiseach himself.

Chair Brian Stanley asked Mr Martin if he is concerned that the pay increase would lead to a "cascade" of similar pay claims from senior officials in other departments.

However, Mr Martin said the salary decision was "specific to the Department of Health".

"I can tell you in terms of the nature of the Department of Health, the nature of the crises is of a far higher degree than most other departments. It needs reform as a department, it needs to be developed and it needs a stronger strategic focus, in my view," he said.

Turning to Covid-19, Mr Martin said it was "vital that we ensure that our overall approach to the management of the pandemic continues to be one that is prudent and sustainable over the immediate, medium and longer term".

Extensive emergency supports

He added there would be a need to move away from the current extensive emergency supports as the virus is brought under control and more people are vaccinated.

Mr Martin said 12,000 people have been trained as vaccinators in anticipation of the ramping-up of vaccination corresponding with increased supply.

Separately Mr Martin said a review into the leaking of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission report is still ongoing and "hasn't been conclusive" as of yet.

Pressed by Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty, who pointed out the review had been commissioned three months ago, Mr Martin said he had not sought an update on the probe. But he said he would now pursue the matter and get back to the TD.

"I do understand and accept that that article did cause a lot of hurt at the time," Mr Martin said of the media leak.