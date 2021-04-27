Eoghan Murphy denies housing ended political career after stepping down as TD

Former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy sensationally quit politics on Tuesday, saying he was leaving to "pursue a career in international development".

Mr Murphy had been a TD for a decade, having served as junior finance minister from 2016 to 2017 and housing minister from 2017 until last year's election.

It was there he became both a household name and lightning rod for criticism of the last government, with housing deemed one of the key issues in last year's disastrous election for Fine Gael.

After the election, Mr Murphy formed part of Fine Gael's negotiating team in government formation, but was snubbed for a return to Cabinet by his close ally, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who left Mr Murphy out of his junior ministerial ranks, though the outgoing TD told RTÉ's Claire Byrne that he had "asked for a breather".

'Mixed emotions'

Mr Murphy said the decision to resign his seat in Dublin Bay South was "a personal one" about which he "had mixed emotions". He said it would not be right to "take a very generous salary" to do a job that he was "not 100% committed to".

The outgoing TD said he did not have a job lined up and has "not been applying for jobs", but would do so now.

Eoghan Murphy said the decision to resign his seat in Dublin Bay South was 'a personal one'. Picture: Marc O'Sullivan

He said his time in the housing brief did not "end his career in politics" and said it was unfair to call the department "the new Angola" – political shorthand for a poisoned chalice.

He said he would support the Government, and that Taoiseach Micheál Martin is a "good and honourable man".

Mr Murphy's departure will trigger a by-election in the coming six months, with Labour's Ivana Bacik already throwing her hat in the ring. However, there will be no Government consensus candidate, despite Mr Murphy's departure shaving its majority to just three.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar paid tribute to Mr Murphy, saying he was "really sorry" to see him leave national politics.

I'm sorry for the country I'm sorry for the party but I'm happy for him, and I think he's going to be a happier person in his new career and understand the decision that he's taken."

Fine Gael will contest the by-election and will contest with a view to winning it, Mr Varadkar added.

He said he would support Fine Gael's selected candidate "100%", whoever that candidate may be. It is understood the selection convention for Fine Gael will feature former TD Kate O'Connell and local councillor James Geoghegan.

'Exceptional parliamentarian'

The Taoiseach described Mr Murphy as an "exceptional parliamentarian" and said his departure is a loss to the Irish political system. He said it would be "an exciting by-election if you think of the potential personalities" who could be running for the seat.

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar paid tribute to Eoghan Murphy, describing him as an 'exceptional parliamentarian'. Picture: Julien Behal Photography

Asked if the Government had considered putting forward one consensus candidate, Mr Martin said parties would be competing individually and putting forward their own candidates.

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin said she would like to see a woman elected in Dublin Bay South. She said she expected the Greens to run a candidate but said it would not be right for her to publicly state who her preferred person would be.