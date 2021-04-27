Dublin Bay South by-election 'a referendum' on Government performance

Opposition parties say the Dublin Bay South by-election will be a referendum on the Government's performance.

Selection conventions are being organised in the coming weeks with Sinn Féin, Labour, People Before Profit, and the Social Democrats confirming they will be contesting the election upon the resignation of Fine Gael TD Eoghan Murphy, a former housing minister.

Labour senator Ivana Bacik has confirmed she will be entering the convention for her party, adding that she lived for "a long, long time" in the constituency.

"I will certainly be seeking the Labour nomination there to run as a candidate in the by-election," Ms Bacik said, adding that "the constituency needs a woman's voice.

"It's an immense feeling of privilege to be elected, and it's an immense honour. I would never take that lightly.

"There's a lot of social media abuse that goes with it and other sorts of abuse but it's worth it.

"We were delighted to see a rise in the polls at the weekend and I think [there is] a huge amount of work that Labour representatives all across the country are doing, both at council level and indeed through our office team in the shadows and the doors."

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said her party were "looking forward to contesting it".

"I think it's a very good opportunity for people to express their views of the performance of the Government, and to be a referendum on performance across a number of areas, not only in relation to the pandemic, of course, and confusion around vaccine programmes and the housing issue."

Richard Boyd Barrett confirmed his party People Before Profit will also be contesting.

"We haven't decided on the candidate yet, but I think after today's announcement from Minister Murphy that he's resigning, we will definitely be contesting that election," he said.

"Maybe Eoghan Murphy saw the writing on the wall about the possibility, a very strong possibility, of a left government the next time around and maybe that's why he's decided to depart politics. So hopefully we can give a little pointer towards the possibility of left government by putting in a serious challenge."

Sinn Féin has not made any public announcement about contesting the election, however, sources have confirmed that there are "one or two names" in mind for the seat but "won't be rushed" and is looking for a "big name".

Many have speculated that Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu would contest the seat for the Green Party, but sources say ongoing issues with Ms Chu and others within the party considerably damages her chances.