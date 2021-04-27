Cabinet to sign off on landmark legislation for restructuring policing

The Cabinet is set to sign off today on landmark draft legislation aimed at restructuring policing in Ireland.

The General Scheme of the Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill promises to implement many of the key recommendations of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland, which was published in September 2018.

The bill expands policing to include the “safety” of communities, the prevention of harm, and the protection of vulnerable people.

It aims to make these issues a responsibility of “all of government” and not just An Garda Síochána.

This was a main recommendation in the Policing Commission report, pointing out that most Garda interactions in local communities were concerned with the non-crime-related activity of preventing harm to people with addiction or mental health conditions and resolving issues with the homeless, the elderly, children, and others at risk.

National security

The bill will also restructure oversight of the force and introduce a more powerful oversight system of national security.

The draft legislation brought to the cabinet today by Justice Minister Helen McEntee will place a statutory obligation on departments and public bodies to cooperate with each other to deliver safer communities.

It is not yet clear what the resource and industrial relations implications of the statutory obligation will be in various state agencies and departments.

Local partnerships

The bill also envisages the establishment of local community safety partnerships across the country. Three pilot projects will run for the next three years in Dublin's North Inner City, Waterford, and Longford.

A new Policing and Community Safety Authority will combine and expand the functions of the existing Policing Authority and the Garda Inspectorate.

A new independent examiner of security legislation will be created tasked with inspection of national security powers and structures.