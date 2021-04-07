Taoiseach 'open' to more EU countries on mandatory quarantine list

The Taoiseach says he is open to adding more EU countries to the mandatory quarantine list.

Speaking at Citywest in Dublin, Micheál Martin said that countries linked to variants of concern will be added to the list, but that the process of deciding those countries was ongoing.

Meetings are being held on Wednesday and Thursday to decide which states to add to the list.

The issue of quarantine has caused division among the Government following proposals from the Travel Expert Advisory Group, which recommended adding France, Germany, and the US to the list.

An additional 26 states were added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list instead, with one country removed. The new additions bring the number of countries on the list to 59.

It is understood that the attorney general raised an issue around freedom of movement for EU citizens in relation to the expansion of the list.

However, Mr Martin said that there are no concerns on the legality of the legislation underpinning quarantine.

"The key issue is to protect against variants and the Government will be deciding on that and there will be discussions about how to activate that. It's not just countries with variants, but there are a number of criteria."

A meeting of senior officials on Tuesday saw progress made, he said.

"The attorney general doesn't have legal issues with the legislation, which is very much grounded in variants of concern.

"But the public health advice has to be grounded in the legislative parameters and it's not just countries with variants of concern which are being recommended.

"In terms of the advice that has been received, we have to be clear that whatever decisions are taken are within that legislative parameters."

Mr Martin said that Cabinet had unanimously approved the legislation.

He added that the one issue to be decided was an "exit strategy" or winding down of the system.

"The key objective of this [mandatory quarantine] was to reduce variants of concern coming into the country. But the primary concern is the B117 variant and community trasmission. As numbers of that come down, the more options we have both in easing of restrictions and in terms of ending mandatory quarantine.

"One can see clearly that as the summer goes on and EU member states ramp up their vaccination programmes that there will be much greater levels of vaccination."

Mr Martin said that he was not opposed to adding EU states to the list of those whose arrivals have to spend 12 days in a hotel.

"Of course, I am open to adding them in context of public health advice."

Mr Martin also refused to rule out a move that would put a limit on the number of passengers allowed entry into the country, but said that "we are not at that stage yet".

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly had suggested the cap on Tuesday evening.

"What I would be in favour of is picking the right countries and having mandatory hotel quarantining in place. Australia and New Zealand do have a cap in place, so that's certainly something that can be looked at," said Mr Donnelly.